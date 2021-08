A select committee to investigate the riot at the US Capitol will reportedly ask telecommunications companies to preserve phone records for a group of Republican members of Congress as well as the records of Donald Trump and family members who played a role supporting the “Stop the Steal” rally that preceded the assault.The request from the House Select Committee follows dozens of subpoenas seeking a massive trove of documents from executive branch agencies, including those belonging to Trump administration officials, and social media companies, including Twitter, Facebook, Google, Reddit and right-wing platforms that provided an open forum for threats...