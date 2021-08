Tailgating is on the horizon and grilling season is in full-swing as summer comes to a close (though the heat is here to stay for a while). This week, learn how to barbecue like a pro as well as how to serve wine in the right glasses. (Yes, it matters.) Also on deck are two wine pairing dinners – one with unique Iraeli cuisine and the other paired with a live artist painting. The completed artwork will be available for purchase by the dessert course.