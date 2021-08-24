Cancel
Gene Simmons Is Making KISStory Yet Again, This Time as a Painter: "I’m Untrained — I Just Doodled" (EXCLUSIVE)

Through a multi-decade career spanning a variety of creative and business-related pursuits, Gene Simmons has interjected himself into the cultural zeitgeist in more ways than one. Whether it be as a frontman of the band KISS, working in the magazine industry, or through one of his countless other ventures, Gene, in his own words, reflected that "everything I did as a kid became a reality and successful."

