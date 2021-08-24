Cancel
Artistic Baby Clothing Labels

By Elena Rahman
TrendHunter.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShannon Nuques cofounded GracynSky with her husband, Luciano Nuques. The couple found a lack of joy-inspiring and unique baby clothes on the market after searching for their little one. This is why they decided to focus their baby clothing line on colors, joy, and surprise to make standout pieces. The...

thesource.com

Icon Swim X Latto Swim Collection

Summer may almost be over, but Icon Swim still wants you to look good poolside. Most recently the swimwear brand partnered with Big Latto for a beach-ready collection. After weeks of promoting the capsule, it officially dropped on Friday. “and then a GODDESS was born ✨ The Core Collection with...
Byrdie

9 Fashion Influencers That Prove 2021 Trends Work on All Body Types

Growing up, the latest, greatest fashion trends made me nervous. This wasn’t because I was unsure of my own sense of style or that I was afraid of change, though. It was because for most of my youth, I believed there were only certain trends that I was “allowed” to wear as someone living in a bigger body. When low-rise jeans were all the rage, I resented that I “couldn’t” wear them, too, as someone with a soft, round stomach. Alternatively, when high-waisted bikini bottoms became popular, I felt like I had won the lottery. Before then, I had believed that bikinis simply weren’t an option for me. I appreciated this constantly evolving series of trends because I loved fashion, but the idea that the next trend would be something that I feared wouldn’t be for me made me anxious.
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Purposefully Repurposed Fashion

Levi's is partnering with tennis star Naomi Osaka in a thoughtfully produced upcycled denim line. The new Levi's x Naomi Osaka line will be made from vintage upcycled Levi's denim and will draw inspiration from Osaka's Japanese heritage. The line features two styles of denim shorts, a trucker jacket bustier, and a denim kimono.
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Cozy Sherpa Fleece Sneakers

The latest update of the Air Jordan 1 Low sneaker model is one that prepares for the cold as it boasts the look of a sherpa fleece sneaker silhouette. The shoe gets light palette and is made from suede material throughout the uppers in a bath stone color. Similar to...
ApparelTODAY.com

Old Navy eliminates separate section for women's plus-size clothing

The plus-size section for women's clothing at Old Navy is no more. Beginning Friday, the retailer is changing its approach to sizing, but that doesn’t mean fans of the brand’s extended range need to go shopping for another clothing store. It just means that all customers can now find their sizes integrated into the same sections — and at the same prices.
ApparelCosmopolitan

Best work clothing brands to know

Finding work clothing brands that are both affordable and, well, stylish, ain't always easy. Of course, it goes without saying that we all have our favourite brands that we gravitate to for regular day-to-day items and going out clothes, but shopping for work outfits can be a little trickier. Why?...
goodhousekeeping.com

The Pioneer Woman's New Summer Clothing Line Is Gorgeous

We know, we know: It's summer. You've got a lot going on. But once you hear this news, you're going to want to jump out of the pool, sprint home from your beach barbecue, or hightail it back from strawberry-picking...and make a beeline for your computer. Why? Well, because the...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Collection

The main thing was Irving Penn: Small Trades. I was thinking about where Peter Do could begin, and it seemed like a good start. There were so many things in that book that speak to all of us… uniforms on everyday people. What was fascinating about that book was seeing a different side of Penn’s work from the glossy, glamorous photos. It was about functionality. You can see the wrinkles and texture from the aprons being folded down and rubber boots worn for protection. We wanted to explore those aspects of dress as a foundation for Peter Do. It was where the four-piece suit came from. Skirt, pants with blazer on top…a chef’s uniform. That was our touch.
ApparelPosted by
Robb Report

The Best Coat Stands to Hold Your Blazers, Jackets and Hats

Without overstating its importance, a coat stand is a clear marker that you’ve made it; that you own the kind of clothing that’s worthy of displaying. Tossing your Brunello blazer over a chair is no longer an option, nor is hiding the top half of your hand-made Kiton suit in a closet. No, a gentleman needs a dedicated clotheshorse to display his coveted garb. After all, a good coat is an investment and deserves to be treated as such. Of course, there are as many stands as there are bespoke coats. But the best versions have a small footprint to avoid...
TrendHunter.com

Loan-to-Own Circular Clothing

Cucumber Clothing is boosting the lifespan of its garments and helping to reduce clothing waste with a new loan-to-own initiative. The sustainable British fashion brand is now giving consumers the ability to rent pieces from the Cucumber collection for a period of up to two months, when they will have the option to return the piece of purchase it in full.
Posted by
CBS News

Work clothing basics for your return to the office

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Concerns over the Delta variant have scared some some employers away from a mass return to the office, but many...
Refinery29

The Nap Dress Just Got Bridgerton’s Stamp Of Approval

Update: All five pieces from the Hill House Home x Phenomenal x Bridgerton Nap dress collaboration have sold out on phenomenalwoman.us. Eight months after its release, Bridgerton remains one of fashion’s most active influences. On Wednesday, Hill House Home, the brand behind the original Nap dress, announced a collaboration with Phenomenal, Meena Harris’ media company, naming Netflix’s Regency-era drama as the partnership’s main source of inspiration. They even got Bridgerton and its producer, Shonda Rhimes, on board.
Apparelthezoereport.com

43 Comfy Pieces Fashion Girls Rewear Multiple Times A Week

For those of us who live and breathe fashion, there’s nothing more exciting than stepping out in a fresh new outfit. That said, the vast majority of fashion girls can’t always wear something new. Rather, the most stylish women tend to own a collection of versatile, tried-and-true staples that can be counted on to look great without requiring much thought or effort. And while clothes you wear often are always worth investing in, your go-to pieces don’t have to come from luxury designers. As a matter of fact, many of the chic, comfy pieces fashion girls rewear multiple times a week can be found on Amazon Fashion — and discovering them for yourself is as easy as scrolling through this roundup.
Hypebae

Hana Tajima x UNIQLO Reunite for Modest FW21 Collection

Hana Tajima and UNIQLO have come together once again to design minimalist garments for the Fall/Winter 2021 season. Featuring comfortable and elegant designs, the LifeWear collection reflects the New York-based designer’s focus on cultural diversity. “I was really interested in the idea of clothing as a sort of environment for our bodies and considered how things feel when they’re worn,” the creative commented on the new range. “I focused particularly on fabrics that move fluidly with the body. This is a collection to wear in everyday life, and that’s where it intersects with UNIQLO’s LifeWear philosophy.”
ApparelPosted by
Footwear News

Shoe to Know: Keeyahri’s Colorful New Heel Has a Divine Inspiration

Keeyahri designer and founder Keya Martin always names her shoes after influential women, drawing from stylists, influencers and other prominent names to create her fantastical heels. First, there was the Jenine, named after Jenine Howard (wife of former NBA player and current University of Michigan men’s basketball head coach Juwan Howard): a four-inch signature pump featuring a custom heel plated in gold resin and a hand-applied feather-accented option straight out of a fairtyale. Last summer there was the Tamu, a sleek and chic strappy sandal in gold that laces up around the ankle and calf, named after fashion editor Tamu McPherson....
Posted by
Glamour

26 Casual Wedding Dresses For Laidback Brides in 2021

While ornate ballgowns or glamorous sheaths are The One for some brides, others prefer a more laidback approach. Casual wedding dresses are the answer for such bridal styles, whether you’re planning a relaxed beach wedding, saying "I do" at City Hall, or eloping to a unique destination. But, of course, there’s another reason you might consider a casual wedding dress for your big day: the price. When scaling back on layers of tulle, chiffon, or delicate appliqué, you’ll find there are loads of stylish designs that feel perfectly bridal and cost a lot less than extravagant bridal dresses.
Parents Magazine

This Popular Kids' Clothes Retailer Quietly Launched a Disney Princess Line with Dresses, Joggers, and More

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Once upon a time, there were two sets of clothing our kids wore: outfits for outside the house and costumes they wore to dress up as, say, Disney princesses at home. And when they tried to wear the latter category to school or a grocery store, we sometimes tried to talk them out of it. But mostly we shrugged and let them wear that cheap satin until it was in Cinderella-pre-Fairy-Godmother tatters. Now we have an even better option, though, because Janie and Jack is out with a collection of Disney Princess clothing that would suit real royalty, and LeBron James and wife Savannah's 6-year-old Zhuri James is among the many little girls ready to celebrate it.
ApparelPosted by
SPY

Rothy’s is Bringing Retro Back With Their Vintage-Looking Varsity Collection

Cool quarterbacks, skilled soccer players, speedy water polo prodigies, hell, even brainy chess players all got to rep that ever-so-stylish high school varsity jacket back in the day. The jacket has stayed a timeless hallway companion throughout its history and continues to drape the backs of high school’s most elite to this day. Whether or not you owned one of these jackets yourself, we can all agree that varsity apparel has an effortless coolness to it that’s hard to come by. From the best rugby shirts to classic white sneakers, varsity apparel is an unchanging style that’s lasted as far back...
ApparelPosted by
Red Tricycle

Inclusive Clothing & Shoes That Are Perfect for the School Year

When it comes to back-to-school clothes shopping, your kid’s all about perfecting “the look.” And with on-trend adaptive clothing lines galore to choose from, even issues like Sensory Processing Disorder or other special needs won’t hold your fashion-forward kiddo back. This BTS season it’s ready, set, shop … for everyone. Keep reading to see what we found.
TODAY.com

14 comfortable clothing items for medical professionals

Our editors independently selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. When working 12-hour shifts and saving...

