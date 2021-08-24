Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

20 Movies About Time Travel Ranked Worst To Best

By Audrey Fox
/Film
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe notion of time travel is both inherently human (who wouldn't want the opportunity to see what the world will be like after they're gone, or to revisit the cherished memories of the past?) and intensely cinematic. So, it makes sense that it's a theme we see revisited in film time and time again.

www.slashfilm.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Socrates
Person
Bill Nighy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time Travel#About Time#Photography#Sci Fi#Kate Leopold#Kate Leopold
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Moviespurewow.com

This Intense Sandra Bullock Thriller Just Hit Netflix’s Top 10 List & It’s Totally Worth the Watch

This must-watch Sandra Bullock flick, The Net, is suddenly back on our radar, and you won’t hear us complaining. The film has been around for quite some time, as it originally hit theaters in 1995. Well, it was recently added to Netflix, and it’s already claimed a spot on the streaming service’s list of top-rated movies behind Vivo, Aftermath, The Vault, The Losers, Major Payne and The Swarm.
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

Best horror movies on Netflix: These titles will scare you half to death

Netflix seems to have the hot hand right now when it comes to new horror movie releases on its platform. So many that have been released in recent weeks — from the Fear Street trilogy to the Italian-language A Classic Horror Story — have immediately rocketed to the pinnacle of the streamer’s Top 10 movie ranking. Some of the new titles have been on the smaller-scale, indie-feeling side of things. We’d put something like Aftermath, about the terror experienced by a young couple after they move into their dream home, in this category. Meanwhile, others have been blockbuster material, like...
MoviesTVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on August 23

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Monday, Aug. 23 has a little something for everyone. Action fans get the Jason Momoa flick Sweet Girl, which debuts at the top of the list, and John David Washington's Beckett, now at No. 5. Kids have The Loud House Movie and Vivo. For teens and YA fans, there's The Kissing Booth 3. The list also features true crime, a German thriller, a heist movie, a '90s comedy, and a really bad movie, just for kicks.
MoviesPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst John Wayne Movie That Isn’t a Western

John Wayne may be the best-known American movie star of all time. He was certainly among the most prolific. He was in movies from 1926 until 1977. He appeared in over 125 films and TV shows. Wayne was primarily known for his westerns, many made with another filmmaking legend, John Ford. Ford directed the movie […]
MoviesPosted by
News Radio 710 KEEL

Famous Actors Who Consistently Make Really Bad Movies

There's hardly a well-known actor in Hollywood who doesn't have at least a couple of stinkers on their resume. Even Tom Hanks has "Cloud Atlas" and "Joe Versus the Volcano." But there are actors, very famous and very rich, who seem to have a knack for picking really bad movies, and over and over again.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

One Of Adam Sandler’s Worst Movies Is Massively Popular On Hulu

Adam Sandler is a controversial figure in Hollywood. While he has worked on beloved films like Uncut Gems and Happy Gilmore, he has also been behind several big-name flops. And right now, one of those flops is trending on Hulu, suggesting that people are in the mood for some so-bad-its-good cinema.
MoviesTVOvermind

Five Movies That Totally Ripped off Star Trek

Sometimes anything that comes after a big-time franchise can be called a rip-off, and sometimes it’s a justification used by those that think that things are a little too similar. But if that’s the case then Hollywood is full of rip-offs since quite a few stories manage to do the same thing that many stories before them have done, but using their own style. There are a few blatant rip-offs of Star Trek out there, and there are some that people still claim are carefully constructed homages that aren’t mean to insult or attack the reputation of the show, but instead are meant to show a definite love for the original series and movies that helped to start a great deal of what pop culture has become. But now and then there are movies that use elements from the show that are kind of hard to miss when they take certain elements from the movies that feel like a blatant jab. Some movies do it so well however that one can’t help but laugh.
Traffic Accidentsfilm-book.com

10 Best Movies on Netflix Right Now for August 2021

10 Best Movies on Netflix Right Now for August 2021. If you’re like me (and, let’s be honest, most people), you spend more time searching Netflix for a movie to watch than actually watching one. With so much to choose from, sometimes it’s hard to decide. Then, before you know it, you’ve missed some great movies that leave the platform. The good news is this month we did the work for you. I spent time looking at almost everything that’s on Netflix and watching some great — and not-so-great — flicks. I found 10 movies to suggest that you watch this month with or without the kids (spoiler alert: The Mitchells vs. The Machines is so good that you don’t even need to have kids as an excuse to watch it).
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

13 Crazy Behind-The-Scenes Secrets From Classic Horror Movies

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. While you may have fond memories of the most thrilling moments from your favorite classic horror movies (such as the original Halloween from 1978 or the Oscar-winning The Exorcist), when is the last time you thought about the effort that went into creating these frightful experiences? Despite being one of the most influential and successful film genres, horror does not always get the appreciation it deserves, especially when you consider the passion, patience, technical mastery, and even suffering the cast and crew endure for the sake of a good scare. You may never look at some of the best horror movies the same way again after learning these shocking behind-the-scenes facts, starting with a clever trick used in one of history’s most iconic shockers.
MoviesCNET

Hulu: 10 of the best films to watch tonight

It's only September, but if you're already looking toward spooky Halloween, Hulu has you covered. The spooky 2002 American remake of Japan's The Ring is available now, and it's just as scary as when it first came out. Sure, it may seem a bit dated that the movie that kills you seven days later is available on videotape, but the idea is the same.
MoviesTVOvermind

Cartoon Spin-Offs Of Live-Action Films You Might Not Know Existed

There was a strange trend that started in the ‘70s where live-action entertainment began bleeding into Saturday morning cartoons for children. Shows like Happy Days gave us a cartoon featuring the Fonz. Levern and Shirley along with Mork and Mindy also kept up this trend. Then around the early to mid-‘80s popular films like The Ghostbusters (1984) became a mega-hit with a just as popular toy line called The Real Ghostbusters. But not all franchises we as popular. Here is a list of some lesser-known animated adaptations of popular films that Hollywood tried to cash in on even if the children in question weren’t old enough to see the impetus of what their shows were based on.
Moviesmovieboozer.com

365 Days of Movies- Let’s Get Outside More Edition- Week 33

Another short and eclectic week, but read til the end and you’ll see I’ve kept on top of the major releases, at least. This surprisingly long (16 episodes all clocking in over an hour!) murder mystery show on Netflix definitely has the aesthetics of a slick Korean crime film, but it also unfortunately has the overwrought plotting, constant dramatic stingers underlined to the point of comedy, and freeze frame/music blast ending scenes of the typical Korean soap opera. Those have their pleasures, too, but the overall effect is muddled, and all of the twists don’t help – pay close attention or you’ll get lost in this one quickly. Four Beers.
MoviesPosted by
Mental_Floss

The 20 Greatest Movies Hollywood Never Made

Nurturing a Hollywood movie from concept to final cut is a delicate process. Numerous factors—from creative differences to bad timing—can kill an otherwise promising idea. Even big name actors, directors, and studios weren’t enough to save these aborted movie projects. 1. E.T. II: Nocturnal Fears. E.T.: Extra Terrestrial (1982) is...
MoviesDigital Trends

Best mockumentary movies of all time

Documentary films, when done well, are compelling and educational probes into the people, places, cultures, and human conditions around us, revealing often harsh or revelatory truths many of us were blind to prior. But you know what’s way, way funnier? Films that make fun of documentaries, turning the whole genre on its head. We’re speaking, of course, of mockumentaries. Satirizing such topics as serial killers, “forgotten” filmmakers, epic hair-rock bands, and even the undead, mockumentaries allow filmmakers to not only take aim at their subjects but take a shot at the documentary genre itself. As far back as 1938, Orson Welles’ fake news broadcast gone wrong, War of the Worlds, is considered to be one of the first examples of a mockumentary, while nearly 45 years later, the genre would earn its seal of authenticity with Christopher Guest and Rob Reiner’s game-changing This Is Spinal Tap. Things have obviously exploded from there, so we’ve put together this list of the best mockumentary films of all time, so you can explore the genre yourself.
MoviesTVOvermind

Ranking All The Final Destination Films From Best To Worst

In 2000, horror fans were introduced to a new terror in the form of death itself, where a select number of strangers survive a horrific incident following a premonition from the protagonist; however, the nightmare only began there as death stalked and killed the remaining survivors of the tragic incidents. For over ten years, the Final Destination series dominated the horror scene with over-the-top gory deaths and fun (yet tragic) opening accident scenes. While it’s been a decade since the last film, we’re here to celebrate a series that brought such terror to everyday life by ranking the films from best to worst. Let’s get started with the best FD movie in the series:
Movies247wallst.com

The Worst Animated Disney Movies of All Time

20. The Aristocats (1970) > Worldwide ticket sales, adjusted for inflation: $309.1 million. > Starring: Phil Harris, Eva Gabor, Sterling Holloway, Scatman Crothers. > Worldwide ticket sales, adjusted for inflation: $391.7 million. > Starring: Owen Wilson, Cristela Alonzo, Chris Cooper, Nathan Fillion. 18. A Goofy Movie (1995) > IMDb rating:...
MoviesInverse

Why The Island of Dr. Moreau became one of the most film shoots ever

Few films have achieved the same level of notoriety as The Island of Dr. Moreau. This 1996 sci-fi adventure destroyed the career of its once-promising director and tainted the legacy of an all-time Hollywood great. Adding insult to injury, it dominated the following year’s Razzies after underwhelming at the box office.

Comments / 0

Community Policy