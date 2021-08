Receives investment from Zoom Apps Fund, brings the total raised to $28 million. Hive has announced today that it raised $10 million to deliver the world’s first productivity software platform built by users. The round was led by Rembrandt Venture Partners, with participation from Zoom Video Communications, Inc., and existing investors Tribeca Venture Partners and Angelpad. Hive is one of the first startups to receive investment from the recently launched Zoom Apps Fund, a $100 million global venture fund to stimulate growth of the Zoom Apps ecosystem.