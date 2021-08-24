‘Pose’ Star Mj Rodriguez to Be Awarded GALECA Trailblazer Award (EXCLUSIVE)

The Society of LGBTQ Plus Entertainment Critics ( GALECA ) will honor “Pose” actress Michaela Jaé (Mj) Rodriguez with the Trailblazer award at its Dorians TV Toast on Aug. 29.

The series finale of “Pose” was filled with joy, triumph and heartbreak as the groundbreaking show lost one beloved character (Billy Porter’s Pray Tell) but saw success for others, including Rodriguez’s Blanca.

Rodriguez made history when she became the first transgender performer to score a leading-role Emmy nomination for her portrayal of Blanca Evangelista in the series. As of 2018, “Pose” featured the largest cast of transgender actors as series regulars in a scripted series.

The star spoke about being honored during an interview segment in the show. “I’m so thankful,” she said. “There’s a generation behind me that needs to know what transness looks like, and also how we are being represented in the world. I’m going to keep trying my best and instill hope.”

GALECA president Monika Estrella Negra added: “Michaela Jaé is an extraordinarily talented actress and musician and it is our honor to celebrate her talents with the LGBTQIA Plus Trailblazer award. With trans women of color being the most vulnerable in our society, it is inspiring to witness Michaela breaking down doors in order to let others in. This award is much deserved and I am so excited to see what the future holds for her.”

Jean Smart, Bowen Yang and Jason Sudekis are among the stars vying for Dorian TV awards across 15 categories.

GALECA, an all-volunteer nonprofit professional organization, sponsors the Dorian Awards, which honors the best in TV and film — from mainstream to queer categories.

The Dorians TV Toast will be broadcast on Here TV and YouTube’s PlanetOut at 8 p.m. ET.