Missoula, MT

New murals being unveiled in Missoula

By MTN News
Posted by 
KPAX
KPAX
 6 days ago
The Missoula Art Museum is inviting the public to view eight new murals on display Wednesday.

The murals – which can be viewed from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. -- were created by 18 students over the course of two months during the Teen Art Project, a free program provided by the museum.

Resident teaching artist, Janaína Vieira-Marques, led the students twice a week through artmaking and discussion sessions around the concept of freedom.

Participants in the program also met with exhibiting artists Jon Lodge, Sean Chandler, and Robert Harrison to discuss their creative process.

The first mural, titled Beauty in Disaster, is currently on view in the Allez! Alley at 120 North Higgins Avenue in downtown Missoula. The remaining eight murals will be unveiled during a special celebration in the Missoula Art Park on Wednesday.

Related
Missoula, MTPosted by
KPAX

Parents file suit against Missoula schools over mask policy

A group is filing suit against Missoula County Public Schools (MCPS) and other area school districts regarding the mask use policy for students. MTN News confirmed Thursday that Stand Up Montana , a group that has been outspoken against face mask use, and Missoula attorney Quentin Rhoades, are filing the suit.
Montana StatePosted by
KPAX

More Western MT locations seeing grizzly bears

Wildlife officials have confirmed four grizzly bears in the Upper Clark Fork and Bitterroot Valleys this year, ranging from Gold Creek to Sula. State wildlife officials note that while grizzly bears don’t inhabit the Deer Lodge, Flint Creek and Bitterroot valleys in as large of numbers as they do in some other parts of western Montana, activity has steadily increased over the past 10 years.

