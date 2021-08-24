New murals being unveiled in Missoula

The Missoula Art Museum is inviting the public to view eight new murals on display Wednesday.

The murals – which can be viewed from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. -- were created by 18 students over the course of two months during the Teen Art Project, a free program provided by the museum.

Resident teaching artist, Janaína Vieira-Marques, led the students twice a week through artmaking and discussion sessions around the concept of freedom.

Participants in the program also met with exhibiting artists Jon Lodge, Sean Chandler, and Robert Harrison to discuss their creative process.

The first mural, titled Beauty in Disaster, is currently on view in the Allez! Alley at 120 North Higgins Avenue in downtown Missoula. The remaining eight murals will be unveiled during a special celebration in the Missoula Art Park on Wednesday.

