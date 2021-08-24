Cancel
Public Health

No end to COVID pandemic before spring 2022 – at the earliest: Dr. Fauci

By Tribune News Service
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 6 days ago
It’s not over just yet. Dr. Anthony Fauci says the U.S. won’t emerge from the COVID pandemic until next spring at the earliest. The world-renowned infectious disease expert predicted the coming months will remain very difficult, with high caseloads and deaths especially in places with low vaccination rates. “If we...

Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

The Pfizer CEO Just Made This Chilling COVID Prediction

There has been no shortage of curveballs that the pandemic has thrown at health experts and officials. Unfortunately, even as the scientific community continues to better understand COVID-19 and how to stop its spread with safety measures and effective vaccines, the virus itself can change with subtle mutations that can make our current protective measures instantly outdated. Now, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has offered a prediction that a COVID variant that's completely vaccine-resistant will "likely" emerge at some point in the future.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Big Warning For Us All

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is sounding an alarm. If you are not vaccinated, you are in danger. If you are vaccinated, there are risks also. And if we don't stop the virus from spreading, more mutations may develop—and they may be even worse than Delta. Fauci spoke with Katie Couric, and gave 10 essential pieces of advice that could save your life. some of them new. Read on for each one—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Called This State "One of the Worst"

In Florida, most counties are reporting COVID cases four times higher than last year, representing 20% of infections across the United States—right as the school year is starting. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with Tampa Bay 10 about the dangers the state is in—but considered it a warning for us all. Read on for 9 pieces of his essential advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
U.S. Politicsdeseret.com

Dr. Fauci says a worse COVID variant could hit us soon

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House medical adviser for the novel coronavirus, gave a stark warning to the entire country Sunday — get vaccinated or a worse coronavirus variant might hit our country soon. Did Fauci say there’s going to be a worse variant?. Fauci said on NBC’s “Meet the...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said 8 Words Every American Should Hear

With 90 million Americans still not vaccinated, and even vaccinated passing the virus to others, an alarming fact has arisen: You could unwittingly pass the COVID Delta variant on to an unvaccinated kid. Because more and more of them are getting sick. That's one warning from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who spoke with CNBC's Closing Bell about the rise in hospitalizations, when you should get your booster and when this new surge might peak. Read on for 8 life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

‘More dangerous than Delta’: Fauci warns a more lethal and communicable strain of COVID is possible

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. If America’s current COVID-19 surge continues unabated into the fall and winter, the country will likely face an even more deadly strain of the virus that could evade the current coronavirus vaccines, NIAID director Anthony Fauci told McClatchy [August 4].
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said This is How the Pandemic Could End

Among the many compelling reasons to get vaccinated against COVID-19, one is the fact that longer the virus has a chance to mutate, the greater the chances are that it will—into something that can evade the current "safe and effective" vaccines. Then where would we be? This concerns Albert Bourla, the CEO of Pfizer, as well as virus experts—they weighed in on the future of the pandemic. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice from them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci's Boss Issues This "Terrible" Warning

Dr. Francis Collins, head of the National Institutes of Health and Dr. Anthony Fauci's boss, is speaking out on how to stay safe. And no wonder—hospitalizations from COVID reached 100,000 for the first time since January and the Delta variant is proving more dangerous and more transmissible than any before it. Read on for five essential things you need to know from Dr. Collins—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Busted This Immunity Myth

With new data coming out daily about COVID and vaccines, it's understandable that you'd be confused about how to stay safe now. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on The Lead with Jake Tapper yesterday to discuss booster shots, kids and other pieces of life-saving advice. Read on for all 6 pieces—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Issued This "Deeply Concerning" Warning

Fox News host Chris Wallace shared "the alarming numbers" about COVID-19. "The average of new cases is now more than 151,000 a day. That's up more than a thousand percent from June and children now make up 18% of new cases. That's almost one in five. How high could this number of new cases per day get in this fourth wave?" To answer, Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy spoke with Wallace on Fox News Sunday today. Read on for 6 answers than could save your life or the life of a child—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Rolling Stone

Fauci Says ‘Things Are Going to Get Worse’ and Unvaccinated Are ‘Severely Vulnerable’

Dr. Anthony Fauci warned that “things are going to get worse” in the pandemic as many remain unvaccinated and the Delta variant drives a surge of new cases nationwide. Asked on ABC News Sunday if the nation is going to see businesses having to shutter again, the White House’s chief medical adviser said no, because of those who are vaccinated. But the doctor said the percentage of vaccinated is still too low “to crush the outbreak.” “I don’t think we’re going to see lockdowns. I think we have enough of the percentage of people [vaccinated] in the country—not enough to crush the...
Public HealthInternational Business Times

Fauci Says We Could ‘Crush This Virus’ By Spring 2022 Only If This Happens

The nation’s leading infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, believes that the U.S. could get the coronavirus pandemic under control by spring 2022, but only if more Americans get their COVID vaccination. Fauci made the announcement on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” on Monday, saying that the country’s normalcy is in...

