Which Special Edition Car On Motorious Would You Choose?

There’s something special about these vehicles in our inventory…

Special edition cars rank highly with collectors. Generally, they are made in a limited number, have distinctive options and appearance packages, and are a staple of any proper car collection. If you’re looking to get serious with collecting special edition cars, we have some suggestions, check them out.

2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Dale Earnhardt SS Limited Edition

Chevrolet introduced the Monte Carlo model in 1972 as a luxury version of the mid-sized Chevelle and thirty years later the Monte Carlo was well into its 6th generation. In 2002, Chevrolet partnered with Richard Childress Racing and Dale Earnhardt Enterprises to offer 3,333 Monte Carlos with the 'Dale Earnhardt Signature Series' option package. This option included a special Black/Galaxy Silver Metallic paint scheme with RCR logos, red racing stripes, rear spoiler and 'Intimidator' graphics. Both the original exterior, accented diamond-cut 'Intimidator' alloys w/P225/60R16” Goodyear Eagle radials.

1979 Jeep CJ7 Renegade Levi's Package

1979 Jeep CJ7 Renegade Levi's Package Why This Car Is Special In 1979, Jeep and its then-parent company AMD, offered a Special Edition Package for the CJs, called The Renegade Levi's Package. The package included jean-style vinyl padding on the dash and sun visors, padded roof material similar to denim jeans, replica Levi's stitching on the seats, and vinyl seat material that looked like Levi's denim.

1973 AMC Javelin Pierre Cardin Edition

Sleek, detailed, and absolutely cool - this 1973 AMC Javelin Pierre Cardin Edition knows how to make a great first impression. But as the high-fashion name suggests, you are going to be even more impressed with the special interior of this limited edition model. There's going to be a lot of talk about the interior of this coupe, but first, take a moment to appreciate the exterior. With a premium fashion name like Pierre Cardin attached to this coupe, the exterior looks like formalwear. After all, black and white make this like a tuxedo. The factory-correct Snow White was resprayed later in life to make sure it remains looking crisp.

2013 Dodge Viper Launch Edition

This Launch Edition Viper comes in a Blue paint job with white stripes complemented by a like-new black interior. Powering this Viper is a massive 8.4 Liter V10 paired to a TR6060 6 speed manual transmission. This Launch Edition was ordered new to Tomball Dodge Chrysler Jeep in Texas, the Launch Edition is number 99 out of 150 ever made. The limited-edition Viper Launch Edition pays tribute to previous Viper Coupes and celebrates the Viper's return to the market. The Viper's Blue color with full-length Bright White Stripes combination is unique to the Launch Edition - at least for the 2013 model year.

1992 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 Heritage Edition

This 1992 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 is a true Heritage Edition model built to celebrate 25 years of the Camaro. It's finished in its correct one-year color, and it's also loaded with features. So it makes for a rare, speedy, and all-around desirable collectible. The Purple Haze paint is a seldom-seen color. It was made available only on the 1992 car, and this was the final year for the 3rd generation Camaro. The Z03 in the trim tag tells us that this is a true Heritage Edition model celebrating the 25th anniversary. Are you starting to understand the distinction here? When you combine all of its unique elements, this Z/28 is believed to be one of only 55 ever made. The special paint was resprayed later in life to still have a proper shine while also having the aged-in look of a survivor.

1995 Fiat Barchetta Roadster Launch Edition

Have you ever heard of the 1995 Fiat Barchetta roadster rare launch edition? Talk about super rare and great-looking convertibles 1 of only 21 built. This example has been freshly imported from Italy with all services just being done.

1988 Chevrolet Blazer Dale Earnhardt Edition

Built to commemorate Dale Earnhardt's 1987 Championship, only a very limited number of these special Chevy Blazers were ever built. This is one of the rarest special editions Chevys ever built!