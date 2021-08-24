Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Which Special Edition Car On Motorious Would You Choose?

By Elizabeth Puckett
Posted by 
Motorious
Motorious
 12 days ago

There’s something special about these vehicles in our inventory…

Special edition cars rank highly with collectors. Generally, they are made in a limited number, have distinctive options and appearance packages, and are a staple of any proper car collection. If you’re looking to get serious with collecting special edition cars, we have some suggestions, check them out.

2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Dale Earnhardt SS Limited Edition

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XUgOX_0bbiw7vf00

Chevrolet introduced the Monte Carlo model in 1972 as a luxury version of the mid-sized Chevelle and thirty years later the Monte Carlo was well into its 6th generation. In 2002, Chevrolet partnered with Richard Childress Racing and Dale Earnhardt Enterprises to offer 3,333 Monte Carlos with the 'Dale Earnhardt Signature Series' option package. This option included a special Black/Galaxy Silver Metallic paint scheme with RCR logos, red racing stripes, rear spoiler and 'Intimidator' graphics. Both the original exterior, accented diamond-cut 'Intimidator' alloys w/P225/60R16” Goodyear Eagle radials.

1979 Jeep CJ7 Renegade Levi's Package

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16CdAQ_0bbiw7vf00

1979 Jeep CJ7 Renegade Levi's Package Why This Car Is Special In 1979, Jeep and its then-parent company AMD, offered a Special Edition Package for the CJs, called The Renegade Levi's Package. The package included jean-style vinyl padding on the dash and sun visors, padded roof material similar to denim jeans, replica Levi's stitching on the seats, and vinyl seat material that looked like Levi's denim.

1973 AMC Javelin Pierre Cardin Edition

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33sslB_0bbiw7vf00

Sleek, detailed, and absolutely cool - this 1973 AMC Javelin Pierre Cardin Edition knows how to make a great first impression. But as the high-fashion name suggests, you are going to be even more impressed with the special interior of this limited edition model. There's going to be a lot of talk about the interior of this coupe, but first, take a moment to appreciate the exterior. With a premium fashion name like Pierre Cardin attached to this coupe, the exterior looks like formalwear. After all, black and white make this like a tuxedo. The factory-correct Snow White was resprayed later in life to make sure it remains looking crisp.

2013 Dodge Viper Launch Edition

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K9lnX_0bbiw7vf00

This Launch Edition Viper comes in a Blue paint job with white stripes complemented by a like-new black interior. Powering this Viper is a massive 8.4 Liter V10 paired to a TR6060 6 speed manual transmission. This Launch Edition was ordered new to Tomball Dodge Chrysler Jeep in Texas, the Launch Edition is number 99 out of 150 ever made. The limited-edition Viper Launch Edition pays tribute to previous Viper Coupes and celebrates the Viper's return to the market. The Viper's Blue color with full-length Bright White Stripes combination is unique to the Launch Edition - at least for the 2013 model year.

1992 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 Heritage Edition

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05WdNw_0bbiw7vf00

This 1992 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 is a true Heritage Edition model built to celebrate 25 years of the Camaro. It's finished in its correct one-year color, and it's also loaded with features. So it makes for a rare, speedy, and all-around desirable collectible. The Purple Haze paint is a seldom-seen color. It was made available only on the 1992 car, and this was the final year for the 3rd generation Camaro. The Z03 in the trim tag tells us that this is a true Heritage Edition model celebrating the 25th anniversary. Are you starting to understand the distinction here? When you combine all of its unique elements, this Z/28 is believed to be one of only 55 ever made. The special paint was resprayed later in life to still have a proper shine while also having the aged-in look of a survivor.

1995 Fiat Barchetta Roadster Launch Edition

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14X2Y9_0bbiw7vf00

Have you ever heard of the 1995 Fiat Barchetta roadster rare launch edition? Talk about super rare and great-looking convertibles 1 of only 21 built. This example has been freshly imported from Italy with all services just being done.

1988 Chevrolet Blazer Dale Earnhardt Edition

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zo8TN_0bbiw7vf00

Built to commemorate Dale Earnhardt's 1987 Championship, only a very limited number of these special Chevy Blazers were ever built. This is one of the rarest special editions Chevys ever built!

Comments / 0

Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
Person
Dale Earnhardt
Person
Pierre Cardin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Limited Edition#Chevrolet Monte Carlo#Special Editions#Monte#Chevelle#The Monte Carlo#Rcr#Amc#Dodge#Tomball Dodge Chrysler#Viper Launch Edition#Z 28#Fiat#Chevy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Jeep
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
AMD
Related
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

5 Classic Cars That Are Making a Comeback

Even if you don’t quite consider yourself to be a gear head, you likely still have an appreciation for classic cars. Most consumers feel some nostalgia reminiscing about their childhood road trips in the family wagon or remembering the beefy engine sound of Dad’s old muscle car. It’s that nostalgia that automakers are counting on to drive car sales today. Many classic cars are making a comeback with new styles, better technology, and innovative safety features. However, they still represent the old-fashioned brands that consumers loved years ago.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

1969 Ford Torino GT Packs A 428 Cobra Jet

It’s understandable why the Ford Mustang gets so much attention, being a symbol of unbridled freedom and boasting a run of over 50 years and counting. However, if you’re a Ford fan you might also be a fan of the Torino, a car far too many in America and elsewhere have forgotten. One great way to remind everyone of what the Torino is all about is by driving a beautiful, powerful, like this one. To top the cake, this comes with proof of authenticity via Marti Report and one less feature make this a 1 of 1 car.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Hellcat Charger Goes Head To Head With Shelby GT500

The Hellcat, one of Dodge's most potent creations. With 707 hard-hitting horses being produced from a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 this car was built for speed. Having been born for drag strip domination, the Hellcat is essentially the perfect machine for straight-line speed. If this is complemented by a driver who knows what he's doing, the Dodge Hellcat could be the perfect speed demon. Another of America’s favorite performance cars is the Ford Mustang. This pioneer of performance was the world's first pony car and, while it may not have been very fast in the beginning, it has now become one of the United States best selling performance vehicles.
Home & GardenTop Speed

A One of a Kind 1967 Ford Mustang Custom Coupe Cruises Into Barrett Jackson

This is a no-expense-spared build unlike any other. This custom Mustang Coupe is rocking a retro style in a modern package. With subtle body mods such as metal-fabricated side scoops and trunk spoiler, along with a nipped and shaven front and rear painted bumpers, the gorgeous body has been finished with Agate Black pearl paint. The glossy tail panel and front grille components, as well as the paint-matched side scoop grilles and chrome highlights, lend subtly assertive tones and help define the car’s personality. The inclusion of LED lights in the front parking/turn, reverse, and taillights modernize the design and functioning of the vehicle while retaining its traditional appeal.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

Coolest Cars For Sale As August Rolls On

These are some of the most interesting cars that have made it onto Motorious this week. What a diverse market the collector car industry represents. Every week, the Motorious editorial staff does a dive into the classified section of the site to find the cars for sale that we would want to buy for ourselves. These cars are more than worthy of a new garage, and we're thrilled to be able to share our picks with the readers each week. Here is a list of cars to check out as we summer rolls on.
CarsMotorAuthority

2023 Chevy Camaro reportedly in line for CT5-V Blackwing's V-8

The current sixth-generation Chevrolet Camaro is not long for this world. Word on the street is that it bows out after the 2024 model year, though there's the slight chance it sticks around until 2026 should demand be sufficient. You'd think Chevy has completely forgotten the car given the lack...
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Hemi Powered 1927 Ford Model T Might Be The Perfect Hot Rodder

Add this highly modified classic to your collection!. The Ford Model T is a vehicle that carries a lot of historical significance. Made from 1908 through 1927, a lot happened in the world around the Model T, and thanks to the Model T giving Americans the freedom to travel around. Regarded as the first affordable automobile, the Model T represents the advancements made at Ford for assembly line production and more efficient fabrication. They’ve now become a favorite for hot rodders, as evident by this Hemi powered 1927 Ford Model T.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

9 Mercury Muscle Cars That Help Tell the Brand's Story

Ford's middle child has an interesting history with the hot rod world. When Mercury was created in 1938 by Edsel Ford, it was to ostensibly bridge the large price gap between Ford and luxury brand Lincoln. In keeping with the practice at Chrysler (which encompassed four brands) and General Motors (which had seven nameplates), Ford's new upscale Mercury division would service upwardly mobile buyers with higher trim levels, more interior space, and more potent performance.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Experience The Most Powerful Mustang In Ford History

This 2021 GT500 is the epitome of modern muscle. There are very few cars out there as impressive as the GT500. The new Mustang Shelby GT500 debuted in the fall of 2019 as the most powerful street-legal Ford ever, yes, ever. From the floor mats to the rear tires, this Pony Car is a fully loaded beast. A supercharged 5.2-liter engine was designed to push the Mustang like a rocket ship with over 700 horses leaving the engine to move the rear tires. The winning formula makes the 2021 GT500 a sub-11-second monster in the quarter-mile, and a 0-60 mph of mid-three seconds.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

Dodge Charger Hellcat Track Car's Snapped Wheel Shows Why Quality Parts Matter

A wheel failure will put you off the track in short order, so it pays to spend money where it counts. Wheels are one of the most important parts of a car, but also one that we don't always think about as a safety critical component. Lose a wheel and you'll quickly know about it, though—whether you're on the road or the track. The driver of a Dodge Charger Hellcat recently learned this lesson the hard way, as shared by Deviate Motoring on Facebook.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

The Only Hellcat Charger Manual Known To Exist

Even modern Charger starts as an automatic, but this one underwent a transformation. The Dodge Charger, possibly one of America’s only true muscle cars left. While others focus on cutting weight and improving lap times the Charger tends to shift its focus on one thing, raw power. The Hellcats in particular seem to have mastered the art of big smokey burnouts and hard-hitting acceleration. However, there has always been one drawback to the current generation of Chargers. That would be the lack of a manual transmission option. We understand why Dodge does this.
Buying CarsTruth About Cars

Junkyard Find: 1986 Ford Mustang LX Hatchback

Because the 1979-1993 Fox Mustang remains so popular with enthusiasts, I don’t find so many non–crashed examples in the big self-service car graveyards I frequent. In fact, these days I see more 1974–1978 Mustang IIs than I do Fox Mustangs (unless you consider the 1994-2004 SN95 Mustang to be a true Fox). Last week, I found this very solid ’86 Mustang LX hatchback in a Denver yard, and my camera was ready for it.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

We Discovered The Bentley Bentayga Is A Serious Performance Machine

It's easy to put Bentley in a box. Unless you're deep into the hobby or follow the less popular motorsports, it's a luxury car maker. It makes grand touring cars and sumptuous sedans and cushy SUVs. Rappers don't rap about track days in a Bentley, they rap about showing off their bank accounts while cruising in a Continental.
EntertainmentPosted by
US 103.1

Neil Peart’s Classic Car Collection Sells for $3.9 Million

Classic cars previously owned by Rush drummer Neil Peart were sold at auction over the weekend, totaling more than $3.9 million in sales. The automobile collection -- dubbed “The Silver Surfers” by the late musician -- were up for bid as part of the Gooding & Company's 17th annual Pebble Beach Auctions. Seven of Peart’s cars hit the auction block: A 1964 Aston Martin DB5, a 1964 Shelby Cobra 289, a 1970 Lamborghini Miura P400 S, a 1965 Maserati Mistral Spider, a 1964 Jaguar E-Type Series I 3.8-Litre Coupe, a 1973 Maserati Ghibli 4.9 SS Coupe and a 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Split-Window Coupe.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

Rare Muscle Cars That Get Overlooked

We've all heard of the 1970 Hemi 'Cuda and big-block Chevelle SS. Those are the go-to images when bench racing the rare muscle car. As a result, prices are tipping $100,000 for clean, original versions. If you can't afford that, don't worry; there are other rare muscle cars that are more unique than some of those old standards. With atypical bodies and muscle car hardware underneath, these machines are worth finding and restoring.
Carsgmauthority.com

New Image Of 2022 Corvette Stingray In Hypersonic Gray

The 2022 Corvette Stingray arrives as the third model year of the latest eighth-generation sports car, debuting a number of changes and over the preceding 2021 model year. Among these is a selection of new exterior paint options, including Hypersonic Gray Metallic. Now, we have a new image of the 2022 Corvette Stingray draped in the fresh paint option.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

1968 Chevy Camaro RS Might Be The Most Documented Of Its Kind

This Camaro’s life has been well documented. Finished in Grotto Blue, Paint code Dd, over a Bright Blue vinyl interior, is this 1968 Chevrolet Camaro RS coupe comes with all of its paperwork. It has been masterfully restored to show-quality standards and while it is clear that the car has been well taken care of, it is also apparent that it has been driven and enjoyed by its family for decades.
CarsPosted by
SlashGear

Ford announces a limited run 2022 Ford GT ’64 Heritage Edition

2022 represents the final year of production for the awesome Ford GT. Ford is sending the car out with a bang with a limited-edition Heritage Edition version that pays homage to the 1964 Ford GT prototypes. Since it was revealed several years ago, the Ford GT has been offered in several heritage editions, typically offering iconic racing liveries that adorned the flanks of winning Ford race cars in the past.
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

2022 Ford GT Supercar Gets a Special Edition Livery from 1964

Ford has revealed the 2022 GT ’64 Prototype Heritage Edition, which honors the original GT prototype from 1964, as part of the GT's final year of production. The Heritage Edition is finished in Wimbledon White with an Antimatter Blue hood, racing stripe, and side graphic to mimic the original GT prototype's livery.

Comments / 0

Community Policy