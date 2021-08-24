Cancel
Coronavirus: Louisiana police officer dies of COVID-19 day before wedding

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
BAKER, La. — A Louisiana police lieutenant and community mentor died of COVID-19 the day before his wedding.

DeMarcus Dunn, 36, died on Aug. 13, in Baker, The Advocate of Baton Rouge reported. He leaves behind three children, ages 13, 5 and 1, according to his cousin, Carl Dunn, who is also the police chief in Baker.

DeMarcus Dunn and his fiancee, Francine James, had originally set a wedding date of July 2020 but postponed it because of the pandemic, Carl Dunn told ABC News.

“She’s lost without him,” Carl Dunn told the network.

On July 29, Demarcus Dunn told the chief he tested positive for COVID-19, ABC News reported. The lieutenant had not been vaccinated, Carl Dunn told the network.

“It was disturbing to me that he hadn’t gotten (the vaccine) and I didn’t know for sure he hadn’t gotten it ‘til it was all over with,” Carl Dunn said.

DeMarcus Dunn was named the Baker Police Department’s Officer of the Year in 2016, The Advocate reported. He grew up in Baker and starred as quarterback for his high school team, the newspaper reported. As an adult, he coached football and basketball.

The officer served in the U.S. Air Force and received a Global War on Terrorism medal and a National Defense medal, according to The Advocate.

In a statement, Baker Mayor Darnell Waites said his “heart was heavy” after learning of DeMarcus Dunn’s death.

“He was a father, husband, soldier, mentor, friend and veteran Baker police officer -- a man loved by all,” Waites said. “His life spent dedicated in service to others was a shining example for our community.”

DeMarcus Dunn went on a ventilator on Aug. 10 and died three days later, according to ABC News.

“I know he was a fighter and strong-willed,” Carl Dunn told the network. “I just kept telling myself he was going to make it and I kept assuring the family that I knew he was going to make it.”

US Navy IDs 5 killed in helicopter crash off California

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — The U.S. Navy on Sunday identified five sailors who died when a helicopter crashed in the Pacific Ocean off of Southern California. They were Lt. Bradley A. Foster, 29, a pilot from Oakhurst, California; Lt. Paul R. Fridley, 28, a pilot from Annandale, Virginia; Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class James P. Buriak, 31, from Salem, Virginia; Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Sarah F. Burns, 31, from Severna Park, Maryland and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Bailey J. Tucker, 21, from St. Louis, Missouri.
Coronavirus: Jesse Jackson's wife released from hospital

CHICAGO — Jacqueline Jackson, the wife of Rev. Jesse Jackson, was released Friday from the hospital after being treated for COVID-19. “Our mother is leaving the Northwestern Memorial Hospital and coming home,” their son, Jonathan Jackson said in a statement, WMAQ reported. “Our family is grateful to God and the medical team that treated her and that is allowing her body to continue to heal from the COVID-19 virus.”

