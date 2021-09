In the last three months on record, Mississippi has gained nearly 15,000 jobs, pushing the state’s number of working residents closer to where it was before the pandemic. The Magnolia State has recouped nearly 83% of the jobs it lost at the onset of the pandemic in 2020. Jobs in manufacturing, trade and trucking, construction and the service industry brought back the most positions in recent months. But the “normal” Mississippi is approaching in terms of workforce is still behind the rest of the nation in terms of wages and general worker participation.