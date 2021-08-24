When the snow melts, ski area staff gets to work on summertime maintenance
Every winter, Summit County attracts skiers and snowboarders from across the U.S. and beyond to some of the best ski resorts in the world. Vail Resorts — which has locations at Vail, Breckenridge, Beaver Creek and Keystone — owns some of the most popular ski resorts in the state and receives more than 5 million visits per season. But what happens to these resorts when the weather begins to warm, the snow starts melting and skis get stored away until the next season?www.summitdaily.com
