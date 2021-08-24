Adams County Opts Out Of Mask Order For Children Ages 2-11

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — The Adams County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to opt out of Tri-County Health Department’s mask order for children ages 2-11. County officials suggested that school districts may now change their protocols.

Twelve different districts have schools in Adams County, according to the county’s website , including schools in Aurora, Denver, Commerce City, Brighton, Thornton and Westminster.

“The commissioners’ action today allows each school district to follow or amend existing protocols,” officials stated. “The opt out allows for each district to implement their individual approach.”

There is no statewide mask mandate, and many school districts encompass parts of more than one county, and are locally controlled, so it is not clear if the vote by Adams County commissioners will have any real impact.

It was a split decision, with the board voting 3-2 at public hearing.

“I do believe in masks; however, this particular health order is flawed and for that reason we are opting out of the public health order for masks,” Adams County Commissioner Eva J. Henry said in a statement. “County commissioners have never given directives to school boards as they are a separate elected body and locally controlled, and I believe our State Board of Education and local boards make the best decisions for their communities and our children.”