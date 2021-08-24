Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Adams County, CO

Adams County Opts Out Of Mask Order For Children Ages 2-11

By Anica Padilla
Posted by 
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 6 days ago

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — The Adams County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to opt out of Tri-County Health Department’s mask order for children ages 2-11. County officials suggested that school districts may now change their protocols.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L7D15_0bbivUrg00

(credit: Getty Images)

Twelve different districts have schools in Adams County, according to the county’s website , including schools in Aurora, Denver, Commerce City, Brighton, Thornton and Westminster.

“The commissioners’ action today allows each school district to follow or amend existing protocols,” officials stated. “The opt out allows for each district to implement their individual approach.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qxQnR_0bbivUrg00

(credit: CBS)

There is no statewide mask mandate, and many school districts encompass parts of more than one county, and are locally controlled, so it is not clear if the vote by Adams County commissioners will have any real impact.

It was a split decision, with the board voting 3-2 at public hearing.

“I do believe in masks; however, this particular health order is flawed and for that reason we are opting out of the public health order for masks,” Adams County Commissioner Eva J. Henry said in a statement. “County commissioners have never given directives to school boards as they are a separate elected body and locally controlled, and I believe our State Board of Education and local boards make the best decisions for their communities and our children.”

Comments / 0

CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
29K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brighton, CO
Local
Colorado Society
City
Thornton, CO
City
Denver, CO
City
Commerce City, CO
County
Adams County, CO
Adams County, CO
Society
City
Aurora, CO
Adams County, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Encompass Health#State Board Of Education
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Kids
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Posted by
CBS Denver

STAR Program In Denver Expands To Respond To Calls Seven Days A Week

DENVER (CBS4) – The program that started out as just a pilot is expanding. The Support Team Assisted Response or STAR program was started last year as a way for a mental health professional and a paramedic to respond to low-level calls instead of a police officer. (credit: STAR Program) STAR is an alternative 911 response program to those who are experiencing mental health, depression, poverty, homelessness and/or substance misuse challenges. The program has had a successful one-year pilot. The STAR team is trained to de-escalate situations and connect individuals in distress with appropriate services. In partnership with the Mental Health Center of Denver,...
Public HealthPosted by
CBS Denver

Tri-County Health Department Replaces Mask Order With New Mask Order

(CBS4) – Tri-County Health Department voted to replace a current public health order with a new one which mandates everyone 2 years and older to wear a mask inside a school or child care facility. The previous order covered staff and students 2-11 years old. The new order passed by a 5-3 vote. The order covers Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties. The new order also comes after TCHD rescinded an option for those counties to opt out of public health orders. The new order takes effect on Sept. 1. and is expected to stay in effect until Dec. 31, 2021. (credit: CBS) “The most important thing...
Denver, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock Visits CCC Camp During Inaugural Workforce Session

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– Denver Mayor Michael Hancock visited the CCC camp at Katherine Craig Park on Monday. He visited during the inaugural workforce session to see the efforts to help restore the park with a lot of history. (credit: CBS) For the last six weeks, a cohort has been working on restoration projects at Katherine Craig Park. It was also a Civilian Conservation Corps camp from 1937 to 1941. (credit: CBS) The group has been participating in the workforce session that helps teach the important skills of construction. “The chance to really take some young people and help instill in them the ethics and the skills necessary to be successful in construction is really important,” said Hancock. (credit: CBS) The hope is with the reactivation of the CCC camp there will be another session next spring and more in the future.
Colorado StatePosted by
CBS Denver

Colorado Doctors Encourage Flu Vaccine, Says Season Might Not Be As Mild As 2020

AURORA (CBS4) – As flu season approaches in Colorado, the second during the pandemic, people still receiving COVID-19 vaccines should not delay getting their flu shot, according to doctors. Staff at The Medical Center of Aurora say patients can even receive both shots on the same day, but should use separate arms so local reactions to either shot can be tracked separately. (credit: CBS) “If you get the flu, you need to go to the ER because you get the flu, you might be waiting many, many hours to do that so prevention is key here,” said Dr. Eric Hill, an emergency...
Posted by
CBS Denver

Secretary Of State Proceeds With Lawsuit To Remove Mesa County Clerk And Recorder Tina Peters As Designated Election Official

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold has proceeded with a lawsuit to remove Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters as the Designated Election Official. The move comes after an unauthorized person leaked election equipment passwords from the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder’s Office. Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold speaks during a press conference about to the Mesa County election breach investigation on August 12, 2021 in Denver. From her right is Judd Choate, Colorado State Election Director, Matt Crane, Executive Director of Colorado County Clerks Association, and Chris Beall, Colorado Deputy Secretary of State. (Photo...
Winter Park, COPosted by
CBS Denver

CPW Reports Second Moose Attack In Winter Park In Less Than A Week

WINTER PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers recorded yet another moose attack. This is the fourth in the month of August and second in Winter Park. CPW says a woman from Boulder was injured early Sunday morning while walking in the dark on Little Vasquez Road west of Winter Park. Little Vasquez Road in Winter Park (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) Officers say the moose knocked the woman down twice, and she eventually played dead and the moose left. The woman then sought medical help in Granby. “She was walking in good moose habitat without a light in the dark, so we...
Colorado StatePosted by
CBS Denver

‘Get Vaccinated, Don’t Screw Around’: Colorado Man Who Got COVID Twice Describes Months Spent Recovering In Hospital

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– This past weekend more than 90 people were admitted to Colorado hospitals for COVID-19. That brings the total hospitalized in the state to nearly 800 people. (credit: CBS) That count no longer includes Bill Phillips of Golden. He was released last week after months of hospitalization. “I feel very lucky to be alive, like I have a second chance at life,” he told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger. Phillips didn’t think he needed to be vaccinated. A fitness coach, he had COVID-19 once — and the antibodies that come with it — then it hit him again. “I was there for 60 days, on...
Louisiana StatePosted by
CBS Denver

Louisiana Native In Denver Is Grateful For Colorado-Based Red Cross, Volunteers

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado volunteers from the American Red Cross are on the ground in Louisiana. The National Guard, local authorities and the Cajun Navy are helping locals in The Boot. Meanwhile, natives of the state who moved to Colorado are trying to call their families. Sixteen years ago, Rachel Richlinski lost her childhood home during Hurricane Katrina. She spent Sunday night worrying about her family down south. (credit: Rachel Richlinski) “My mom let me know they lost power last night, and I didn’t hear anything this morning,” said Richlinski. “I called my mom, my dad, my sister. I called my sister’s boyfriend....
Larimer County, COPosted by
CBS Denver

‘A Time For Concern’: Northern Colorado Hospitals Near Capacity As Delta Variant Surges

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Health experts, elected officials and others are warning of a drastic increase of COVID-19 hospitalizations in northern Colorado to the point Larimer County Sheriff Justin Smith is calling it a “time for concern.”  CBS4’s Dillon Thomas has learned multiple hospitals in the region are at, or near, capacity due to COVID-19 cases. The Delta variant of the virus is surging throughout the United States, and northern Colorado isn’t exempt. In a Facebook post Saturday morning, Smith said 100% of ICU beds in Larimer County were filled, citing a briefing from Larimer County’s health director. “Here in (northern Colorado)...
Colorado StatePosted by
CBS Denver

Public Memorial Being Held Tuesday Afternoon For Former Gov. Dick Lamm, Flags In Colorado Lowered To Half-Staff

DENVER (CBS4) – Former Colorado Gov. Dick Lamm will be remembered during a public memorial and celebration of life event on Tuesday afternoon. The 85-year-old died Coloradan died late last month of complications from a pulmonary embolism. (credit: CBS) Gov. Jared Polis ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff on all public buildings across Colorado on Tuesday to mark the former governor’s passing, and declared Aug. 31 Governor Richard Lamm Day. The public memorial is set for 3:30 p.m. at the Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum. All are welcome in-person, but there will also be a live stream people can watch CBSN Denver. Lamm served three terms as a Democratic governor of the state, from from 1975 to 1987. He most noteably opposed Colorado being the host of the 1976 Winter Olympics after it had already been awarded to Denver. Lamm said the games would cause environmental damage and cost too much. The Games wound up being relocated to Innsbruck, Austria.
Routt County, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Cubs Found Several Months After Routt County Bear Attack

ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Two bear cubs who were left on their own after their mother attacked and injured a man in Routt County have been found. Wildlife officers euthanized the mother after the May incident in the Whitewood neighborhood to the southwest of Steamboat Springs. The man realized he had left his garage door open and was trying to close it when he was greeted by a sow and two cubs inside. The adult bear then attacked, and the man required surgery at the hospital. The two cubs were found late last week and will be taken to a rehab center for the winter. Wildlife officials said they expect they will be released into the wild next spring. Colorado Parks and Wildlife is constantly updating its website to offer tips and tricks to protect wildlife and yourself across the state. For more information, visit cpw.state.co.us/bears.
Aurora, COPosted by
CBS Denver

‘Artist, Animal Lover And Sensitive Soul’: Gov. Jared Polis Remembers Elijah McClain 2 Years After His Death

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– It’s been two years since the death of Elijah McClain. An encounter between the 23-year-old and Aurora police on Aug. 24, 2019 set a series of events in motion that would put McClain in the hospital, on life support. Elijah McClain (credit: CBS) He died Aug. 30, 2019. Gov. Jared Polis posted on Facebook, “Two years ago today, we lost Elijah McClain. He was an artist, animal lover, and sensitive soul who brought light and positivity to those around him. Our hearts and thoughts are with his loved ones today and every day. May he rest in peace.” McClain was stopped...
Denver, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Two Nurses Guilty Of Stealing Drugs From Hospital Patients

DENVER (CBS4) — Two Colorado women were in Denver federal court last week concerning their alleged thefts of controlled substances while employed as hospital nurses. The drugs were taken illegally while the two nurses administered medication to patients, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado (USACO). The nurses were identified as Alicia Nickel-Tangeman, 44, formerly of Woodland Park, and Katie Muhs, 34, of Littleton. Muhs was employed as a registered nurse in an Intensive Care Unit where she diverted fentanyl, a schedule II controlled substance, for her own personal use. She stole the drug between June and September of...
Adams County, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Crash Closed Southbound Lanes Of Federal Boulevard In Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Federal Boulevard was closed at 49th Avenue in Adams County for a crash, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced Sunday morning. Denver Police told CBS4 their dispatch received a call about a crash at around 8:52 a.m., but added the incident is in Adams County Sheriff’s jurisdiction. (credit: CBS) The sheriff’s office told CBS4 a deputy noticed a vehicle with a stolen license plate and tried to stop the driver. The driver sped away, but officials say the deputy did not pursue them. The deputy saw the vehicle crash at 49th Ave. and then saw two people run away. The driver was eventually detained. (credit: CBS) Officials say the suspect vehicle hit another vehicle which was not involved. No one was reportedly hurt. Investigators say the suspect vehicle belonged to the suspect’s mother. They say they found a stolen handgun, narcotics and a backpack with nearly 100 keys and key fobs inside.
Colorado StatePosted by
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Capacity & Staffing Concerns Result In Re-Activation Of Hospital Transfer Center

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado’s ICU capacity is low compared to other states, but some hospital staff are still working overtime. According to the Colorado Hospital Association, some hospitals reported capacity and staffing concerns. The CHA says health systems have reactivated Tier 1 of the Combined Hospital Transfer Center to help transfer patients as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (credit: UCHealth) “Throughout the pandemic, Colorado hospitals have worked collaboratively to ensure that they had sufficient space, staff, and supplies to provide care for all Coloradans who needed it,” said Darlene Tad-y, MD, CHA vice president of clinical affairs. “The CHTC helps us...
Posted by
CBS Denver

Driver Accused In Deadly Highway 285 Crash Identified As Benjamin Bobier

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The driver accused of causing a deadly crash on Highway 285 near Conifer that killed a grandmother and her 2-year-old granddaughter, has been identified as Benjamin Bobier of Colorado Springs. Bobier, 36, died last Friday afternoon at St. Anthony Hospital, the day after the crash. (credit: CBS) The crash occurred on Aug. 26 when CSP says the driver of a red Dodge Ram tried to illegally pass another vehicle when they crashed head-on into a black pickup truck. Witnesses told police they had reported the red truck driver for speeding and driving recklessly before the crash. Diana Snell, a...
Lakewood, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Unlicensed Dog Breeder Larysa Pavlona Sentenced To Probation After Puppy Falls From Truck On I-70

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) — A 61-year-old Lakewood woman will not be permitted ownership or breeding of any animals as part of her probation in an animal cruelty case. A Jefferson County judge on Tuesday handed down a five-year probation term to Larysa Pavlona Leuchanka. Leuchanka, as described in a press release from the 1st Judicial District Attorney’s Office, ignored the concerns of another driver and allowed a dog to fall out of the back of a moving van while traveling on a metro area interstate. (credit: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office) A witness called authorities April 13 after seeing the unsecured animal, honking at the...
Denver, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Flames Destroy Abandoned Warehouse In Denver Early Monday Morning

DENVER (CBS4)– Firefighters in Denver rushed to a burning abandoned warehouse early Monday morning. The fire broke out at 800 N. Seminole Road. (credit: Denver Fire) When firefighters arrived they found the flames engulfing the building. The warehouse was unoccupied and there were no injuries. (credit: Denver Fire) Investigators are taking a closer look at the possibility that vagrants started the fire. (credit: CBS) The #DenverFireDepartment responded to an abandoned warehouse fire on 800 N. Seminole Rd. early this morning. The warehouse was unoccupied when crews arrived & luckily there were no injuries. Fire investigators are working to determine cause.  @CityofDenver @DenSafetyDept pic.twitter.com/JYZyetVBsY — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) August 30, 2021
Grand County, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Smoke Billowing From Fire On Black Mountain In Grand County

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters rushed to reports of smoke on Black Mountain in Grand County on Sunday afternoon. The sheriff’s office says crews responded to the area near County Road 2 near Big Horn Park. Wildfire on Black Mountain (credit: Grand County Sheriff) Evacuations have not been ordered as of this writing. Wildfire on Black Mountain (credit: Grand County Sheriff) A helicopter with a bucket was called in to reach the flames due to the fire being in a remote area. Wildfire on Black Mountain (credit: Grand County Sheriff) The National Weather Service-Boulder says smoke might be experienced in Boulder and Larimer counties. People in Grand Lake and perhaps into Boulder and Larimer Counties may see increased smoke from this fire. Monday and Tuesday will have dry conditions near the fire as better moisture arrives on Wednesday. #COwx #COfire https://t.co/Zm5PgFQYQR — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) August 29, 2021 Details about how this fire started have not been released. It’s not clear if there are any reports of injuries.
Colorado StatePosted by
CBS Denver

Making Plans For Labor Day Weekend On Colorado’s Front Range? Here Are 10 Things To Do

DENVER (CBS4) – This year’s Labor Day weekend will look a lot more like the ones we all remember from before the coronavirus pandemic. Some events still have COVID restrictions, others have moved dates and locations in an effort to be safer. Here’s some suggestions on how to enjoy the “unofficial” end of summer along Colorado’s Front Range. Taste of Colorado – It’s the grand-daddy of Denver’s Labor Day weekend events and is billed as the state’s largest free-admission outdoor event. After being canceled in 2020 it returns this year, but don’t look for it in Civic Center Park. Instead, it’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy