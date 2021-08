It seems like every couple of days we get new reports on the Ben Simmons trade saga. This week has proven to be no different. In the most recent episode of Brian Windhorst’s podcast “The Hoop Collective” and stated that the Sixers are not actively having trade discussions right now. He also mentioned that Ben Simmons is planning to begin the season in Philadelphia even though he may not be happy about it. Windhorst mentions that Simmons may not be too happy with returning because he has been in trade rumors since the start of the offseason and the Sixers haven’t found a deal yet that meets their expectations. Although discussions aren’t active, Simmons appears to still be on the trading block.