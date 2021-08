BOSTON (CBS) — Dozens rallied outside the Massachusetts State House on Monday to share personal accounts of the dangers in Afghanistan. They were advocating on the behalf of Afghans trying to flee their country. “Our goal is to get the word out, put pressure on our government to please help do what is morally responsible,” said Jennifer Frye, the executive director of Worcester-based non-profit Welcoming Alliance for Refugee Ministry. She said she’s communicated directly with some people who are still in Afghanistan, desperate for a place to turn. “There’s another widow with two children that turned away at the airport, we’ve been in...