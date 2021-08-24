Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Nike Ostensibly Recalls 2017’s “Day To Night” Pack With The Vapormax Flyknit 2021

By Sneaker News
sneakernews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article2017 was a banner year for Air Max; with the unveiling of Vapormax cushioning, Nike Sportswear created the opportunity to vastly expand its product line thanks to the newly engineered platform – and that they did. Vapormax has become a staple in the lifestyle footwear category, with widespread hits like the Vapormax Plus and other experimental ventures providing the bang for buck that went being the creation of the Vapormax unit. It’s been a far cry since that original Vapormax model in 2017 though, and with the surfacing of these nearly monochromatic Vapormax Flyknit 2021 colorways, we’re reminded of one of the debut year’s best colorway stories – the Day To Night Pack.

sneakernews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Sportswear#Color#Air Max#Us Check
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Related
Apparelsneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 12 Utility “Grind”

In the past year, Nike has made large strides towards zero, incorporating sustainable efforts throughout the entirety of the umbrella. And soon, Jordan Brand will lead the way for Fall 2021 with the Air Jordan 12 Utility “Grind.”. As its namesake implies, Grind materials are the star of the show,...
ApparelHighsnobiety

10 of the Best Jordans Released Between 1995-2005

The Jordan franchise changed the world of sneakers forever. Without the storytelling and collectible influence that Jumpman sneaks introduced, would sneakers hold anywhere near as much value as they do today? Probably not. The Jordan saga stretches over a 36-year period, featuring grailed releases, hyped rereleases, and releases we’ll probably never see again. That’s a storyline worth following.
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Nike Officially Unveils the Serena Williams Design Crew Footwear and Apparel Collection

And Serena Williams came together in 2019 to birth the Serena Williams Design Crew (SWDC) — an an apprenticeship program devised to champion diversity in the realm of design. For this initiative, 10 designers from NYC were tasked to cook up a women’s lifestyle and performance collection that entailed footwear, apparel and accessories, all of which were inspired by the iconic female tennis athlete and has now been officially unveiled.
Aerospace & DefenseSneakerFiles

Nike Air Force 1 Luxe ‘Black Gum’ Releasing for Winter

Nike Sportswear will have several offerings of their classic models that are more suitable for the colder months. One of those is the Air Force 1 Luxe. This particular Nike Air Force 1 comes dressed in a Black, Blacktan, and Gum Yellow color combination. As you can see, we have tumbled leather on the upper along with smooth leather on the Swoosh logos and heels. Highlighted the pair, we have a water-resistant nylon tongue and a Black midsole. Lastly, a Gum rugged rubber outsole finishes the look.
Apparelsneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 90 Surplus Returns In “Wolf Grey”

With the world gradually opening back up, the need for trail-grade silhouettes is at an all-time high. Thankfully, Nike has the Air Max 90 Surplus, which — after a brief hiatus — is back in a new “Wolf Grey” colorway. Underfoot, the outsole equips an intense tread pattern that seems...
Beauty & Fashionhypebeast.com

The Air Jordan 14 Low "Lipstick" Supplies Vivacious Two-Tone Style

Part of Jordan Brand‘s fall 2021 Air Jordan retro collection, the Air Jordan 14 Low “Lipstick” is a vivacious women’s style with premium construction and a two-tone color scheme. Now, ahead of its arrival, we’ve been given a closer look at the “Lipstick” — a design that serves as a colorful complement to the muted, makeup-inspired Air Jordan 4 “Shimmer.”
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Sunset-Themed Tonal Sneakers

The Air Jordan 6 Low sneaker model gets a new Dongdan colorway option that captures the glowing aesthetic of the sunset. Specifically, the sunset that adorns the streetball tournament that takes place in Beijing, China during the late afternoon and early evening. It covers the Dongdan stadium gracefully and the...
ApparelPosted by
Footwear News

A Classic Air Jordan 7 Makeup Inspires the Air Jordan 6 ‘Bordeaux’ Dropping Soon

Jordan Brand is giving its popular Air Jordan 6 sneaker a new look. The athletic brand confirmed via the Nike SNKRS app that Michael Jordan’s signature shoe is releasing in a “Bordeaux” makeup next month as part of the silhouette’s 30th-anniversary celebrations. While this is a new style for the Jordan 6, the “Bordeaux” iteration was initially introduced on the Air Jordan 7 in 1992. The upper features a gray nubuck upper that’s contrasted by black nubuck overlay panels on the heel. Adding to the look is a purple mesh tongue and a bold orange lace lock. Rounding out the look is...
NFLHighsnobiety

Travis Scott x Nike Air Jordan VI: Release Date, Info, Price

Highsnobiety aims to provide our readers with the latest updates in the sneaker world. However, we cannot verify the reliability of any unauthorized leaks or rumors unless this information is provided directly by the brands themselves. Brand: Travis Scott x Nike. Model: Air Jordan VI. Release Date: TBA. Price: TBA.
Beauty & Fashionsneakernews.com

Hints Of “Barely Volt” Awaken A Black Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus

What do you get when you apply trail-inspired design cues and recycled materials to some Nike classics? The answer is the Swoosh’s Terrascape line—the next project to arise from the Nike “Move To Zero” campaign. Besides the Nike Air Max 90, the Air Max Plus is another silhouette that will be receiving the Terrascape treatment. While “Barely Volt” dominates a recently revealed Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus, the mint tone is instead used as a mere accent color to an upcoming colorway.
Lifestylehypebeast.com

The Air Jordan 4 "Red Thunder" Now Has a Release Date

Surfacing in the last few months, the Air Jordan 4 “Red Thunder” now has a release date. Part of Jordan Brand‘s 2021 Holiday lineup, the latest take on the beloved silhouette is centered around a mix of “Black/Red/White.” With a similar color design as the AJ4 “Thunder,” the shoe features a black nubuck upper accented by contrasting elements of red while choice branding introduces hits of white. Elevating the shoe is a red midsole assisted by Air units and black rubber outsoles.
Aerospace & Defensesneakernews.com

This Nike Air Force 1 Casts Its Swoosh In Silver

The Nike Air Force 1, though frequently wild and colorful, is opting for subtlety as of late. Here, in match of two similarly-designed counterparts, the silhouette casts its Swoosh in metallic finishes. Everything else, however, is severely subdued. Its base, like many a GR, is rendered in “Triple White.” The...
Apparelsneakernews.com

The Jordan 6-17-23 Returns In “Carmine”

While the Jordan 6-17-23 doesn’t boast the same popularity as propositions in the mainline Air Jordan series, it delivers a fresh approach to #23’s footwear legacy. Last seen in 2014, the model’s “Carmine” colorway is set to return soon, with all the original specifications that made it popular among casual and savvy fans alike. As its name suggests, the pair features design cues from the Air Jordan 6 and later models, the former currently celebrating its 30th anniversary and lending the titular tone. The accompanying styles lend their sole unit, tongue and profile cutouts to the experiment of a sneaker.
Apparelhypebeast.com

Jordan Brand is Giving the Air Jordan 5 "Oreo" a Retro Release

Fall is going to be an exciting time for Jordan Brand as it has a handsome slew of retro footwear drops to push out, and one silhouette that will have various moments to shine is the Air Jordan 5. After releasing with Parisian flair for its traditional “Quai 54” colorway, the silhouette is throwing back to 2013 and bringing new life to the Air Jordan 5 “Oreo”.
ApparelEsquire

The 10 Best Air Jordan Sneakers of All Time

The label GOAT is a distinction that has lost some of its luster over the past couple of years. It gets thrown around way too flippantly. But in the case of Michael Jordan, the acronym for "greatest of all time" continues to shine bright. The retired basketball player is fixed permanently in the firmament of not just sports stars, but all-around pop culture icons. You don’t need to have watched a game or know anything about basketball to understand his impact. He is a legend in every sense of the word. And the sneakers that bear his name carry the same status.
ApparelPosted by
Footwear News

Damian Lillard’s New adidas Shoe Adds a Dame D.O.L.L.A. Twist to the NMD_R1 V2 Style

It may be the off-season for NBA star Damian Lillard, but the basketball player and professional rapper is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Today, adidas dropped the NMD_R1 V2 Damian Lillard Shoes, a collaboration with Lillard that showcases his bold style on the beloved running-inspired sneaker. The release comes soon after Dame D.O.L.L.A. announced his new album.  View this post on Instagram A post shared by Damian Lillard (@damianlillard) Celebrating it’s five-year anniversary this year, it’s no surprise that Lillard would put his stylish twist on one of the best adidas shoes of all time, just like another...
ApparelPosted by
Footwear News

A Pair of Nike Dunk High ‘Acid Wash’ Styles Are Releasing Soon

Fans of the Nike Dunk High will have two new styles of the shoe to look forward to in August. The sportswear giant has confirmed via the SNKRS app that a pair of Dunk High “Acid Wash” makeups will be released before month’s end. Two options of the shoe are launching starting with a red-based iteration arriving on Aug. 19 followed by a stealthy black colorway on Aug. 28. The Nike Dunk High 1985 “Red Acid Wash” features gray leather as the base of the upper and elevating the shoe’s look is an acid wash design covering the overlay panels. Nike also...
Aerospace & Defensesneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 95 Ultra Gets A Two-Toned Midsole And A Pop Of Blue

Among the Nike Air Max collection of revolutionary models is a silhouette inspired by the human body—the Nike Air Max 95. The layered construction of Sergio Lozano’s design is a reference to the anatomy of muscles. Despite the graduated panels being a signature element of the AM 95, an upcoming Nike Air Max 95 Ultra is ditching the layered look while shaking up the design with bright blue accents and a two-toned midsole.
Apparelhotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 4 "Lightning" Gets Confirmed Drop Date: Photos

One of the greatest Jumpman shoes of all time is the Air Jordan 4, which came out all the way back in 1989. This is a shoe that was created by Tinker Hatfield, and over the years, fans have continued to show support to the silhouette. Numerous dope colorways have been released throughout the past few decades, and if you don't like the OG models then you're probably at least a fan of the "Lightning" offering which came out about 15 years ago.
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Beyoncé and adidas Unveil New “IVY PARK RODEO” Collection

Since signing with the family back in April 2019, Beyoncé has taken the footwear and apparel world by storm through various collaborative releases. Thanks to the backing of the German brand, the contemporary R&B artist’s IVY PARK line has been reinvigorated with new life, and she continues to be one of the stronger female icons that’s moving the needle in the sportswear realm. On deck for the two parties is a fourth launch which entails the all-new “IVY PARK RODEO” Collection. The footwear and apparel range aims to celebrate the powerful impact of Black men and women on American Western culture.

Comments / 0

Community Policy