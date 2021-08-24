Nike Ostensibly Recalls 2017’s “Day To Night” Pack With The Vapormax Flyknit 2021
2017 was a banner year for Air Max; with the unveiling of Vapormax cushioning, Nike Sportswear created the opportunity to vastly expand its product line thanks to the newly engineered platform – and that they did. Vapormax has become a staple in the lifestyle footwear category, with widespread hits like the Vapormax Plus and other experimental ventures providing the bang for buck that went being the creation of the Vapormax unit. It’s been a far cry since that original Vapormax model in 2017 though, and with the surfacing of these nearly monochromatic Vapormax Flyknit 2021 colorways, we’re reminded of one of the debut year’s best colorway stories – the Day To Night Pack.sneakernews.com
