Hat-trick hero Cameron Archer makes dream first start as Aston Villa beat Barrow

 6 days ago
Cameron Archer’s celebrates his third goal (Richard Sellers/PA) (PA Wire)

Aston Villa ensured there was to be no Carabao Cup fairytale for Barrow as Cameron Archer hit a hat-trick in a 6-0 win.

The League Two outfit were playing Premier League opposition for the first time in their history but Villa were ruthless at Holker Street.

Archer scored three, Anwar El Ghazi bagged a brace and Frederic Guilbert also netted as Villa made it through to the next round.

Aston Villa fans celebrate Cameron Archer’s opener at Barrow (Richard Sellers/PA) (PA Wire)

Norwich were also 6-0 winners as they put Bournemouth to the sword in a game where there were a combined 18 changes from the weekend games.

Christos Tzolis and Josh Sargent bagged a brace each with Lukas Rupp and Kenny McLean also finding the net.

Patrick Vieira is still waiting for his first win and first goal as Crystal Palace boss after a 1-0 loss at Watford, with Ashley Fletcher’s late winner sending the Hornets through.

Ashley Fletcher scores Watford’s winner (Tess Derry/PA) (PA Wire)

Wolves made light work of their quick turnaround with a 4-0 win at Nottingham Forest.

Bruno Lage’s side were back in action little over 48 hours after they lost to Tottenham on Sunday, but second-half goals from Romain Saiss, Daniel Podence, Francisco Trincao and Morgan Gibbs-White got the job done.

Andros Townsend’s 79th-minute goal earned a 2-1 win for 10-man Everton at Huddersfield after Tom Lees had cancelled out Alex Iwobi’s opener. Moise Kean was sent off for the Toffees just before the hour.

Leeds left it late to record a 3-0 win over League One Crewe, with Kalvin Phillips’ effort and a Jack Harrison double all coming in the last 11 minutes, while goals from Jakub Moder and Andi Zeqiri saw Brighton ease through 2-0 at Cardiff.

Andi Zeqiri celebrates scoring for Brighton (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

Brentford survived a scare as they came from a goal down to beat League Two Forest Green 3-1.

Jack Aitchison put Rovers ahead in the eighth minute, but goals in the final 30 minutes from Yoane Wissa, Bryan Mbeumo and Marcus Forss won it for the Premier League Bees.

Slavisa Jokanovic enjoyed his first win in charge of Sheffield United as they beat fellow Championship outfit Derby 2-1.

The Blades have taken just one point from their opening four league games following their relegation last season but goals from Luke Freeman and Billy Sharp saw them overturn Louie Sibley’s opener.

Oldham could face another Football Association investigation after disgruntled fans disrupted their 5-4 penalty shootout victory against League One Accrington.

Supporters invaded the pitch after Saturday’s league defeat by Colchester, then tennis balls were launched on to the field in the fourth minute of this match, causing a minute-long delay.

Oldham won the tie after goalkeeper Laurie Walker saved spot-kicks from Dion Charles and Matt Butcher as the game ended goalless after 90 minutes.

Fulham beat Birmingham 2-0, Millwall were too strong for Cambridge in a 3-1 win and Preston won 4-2 at Morecambe.

Morgan Whittaker scored a hat-trick in Swansea’s 4-1 victory over Plymouth and Stoke and QPR were both 2-0 winners over Doncaster and Oxford respectively.

Hat-trick hero Aiden O’Brien’s stoppage-time winner earned Sunderland a 3-2 victory at Blackpool while Anthony Hartigan’s added-time strike secured AFC Wimbledon a 1-0 win at Northampton.

Elsewhere Rochdale won 2-0 at Shrewsbury while Wigan, Wycombe and Cheltenham all progressed on penalties.

