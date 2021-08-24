Cancel
Kentucky State

Kentucky man goes on rampage, slings blood onto officers

By bluegrasslive
Bluegrass Live
Bluegrass Live
 6 days ago
Gary Blackburn

A Kentucky man is facing charges including assault after allegedly intentionally getting his blood on an officer.

Gary Blackburn, 31, of Middlesboro, was arrested on Sunday by Middlesboro City Police Officer Jeremiah Johnson.

According to the citation, Blackburn was arrested at approximately 1:30 p.m. at a residence on Chester Avenue. Blackburn was yelling, cursing, and causing damage to an apartment complex.

After he was handcuffed, Blackburn told Johnson to take off the handcuffs and that he was going to beat Johnson to death. Blackburn also stated he was going to burn down the apartment building.

Blackburn then intentionally slung blood from his hand onto the officers. Blackburn had cut his hand in the process of damaging property.

Blackburn was charged with third-degree assault, third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree terroristic threatening, and second-degree disorderly conduct. He was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.

