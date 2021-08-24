Cancel
Iowa County, WI

Severe Weather Statement issued for Iowa by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 16:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Iowa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR WESTERN LAFAYETTE AND SOUTHWESTERN IOWA COUNTIES At 428 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Platteville to near Hazel Green, and are nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Law enforcement. Fire Department in Hazel Green Reports gusts to 60 mph. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Shullsburg, Belmont, Benton, New Diggings, Elk Grove, Platte Mounds and Lead Mine. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

