August is the month when hunters across the state begin preparing in earnest for the upcoming hunting seasons. The big outdoor shows are scheduled this month and hunters are busy doing everything from maintaining and filling their game feeders to locking in on places and dates for their fall hunts. There is no better time to head to the range or skeet field to sharpen up one’s shooting skills. Many Texas hunters wait until the week before the opening of deer season to make sure their rifle scopes are in proper adjustment. Why not go now before the fall rush? Besides, even though the scope on Ole’ Betsy might be in proper adjustment, it’s always good to do a bit of practicing in preparation for opening day.