Washington State

Little Si Trail Is A Gorgeous Forest Trail In Washington That Will Take You To A Hidden Overlook

By Scott Dylan
Only In Washington
Only In Washington
 7 days ago

Some of the most populated trails are also the most surprising. In terms of the degree of difficulty, Little Si Trail is relatively easy to climb. Parts of the 3.5-mile trail are best traversed with walking sticks or hiking poles, though. To get to the most spectacular views, you must follow the pathways until you get in view of all the mountain climbers. On a good day, you’ll see dozens of people climbing the rocks. It’s a sight to see, especially if you’re not a climber yourself.

A State Discover Pass is necessary to be able to visit the location. You'll need to purchase one before parking in one of two public parking lots. It's well worth the time and money spent obtaining the pass because it gives you access to the location and other state parks and recreation areas throughout the year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cw7TB_0bbisxA000
Suresh Mokana/AllTrails

A sign tells you how close you are to the various areas of interest in the Mount Si Natural Resources Conservation Area. You can determine where you want to go and how far you'll need to travel to get there. You can bring dogs on a leash if you want a four-legged travel companion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uX6dX_0bbisxA000
Suresh Mokana/AllTrails

The keepers of the trail urge people to recreate responsibly. It's something that you'll want to keep in mind while visiting the area. Although open spaces are very accommodating, they're still protected to keep them from being overrun with trash and graffiti. Mind the rules, and you'll have somewhere fun to visit long-term.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P5imZ_0bbisxA000
Suresh Mokana/AllTrails

The lush greenery is a sight to witness. The trails are well-worn and rocky in some areas. Be mindful when hiking of where you're stepping, so you don't hurt yourself. Even on short hikes, there can be unseen dangers awaiting you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cmezV_0bbisxA000
heather devrieze/AllTrails

The Golden Hour is a sight to behold on the trail. The sun casts a beautiful glow over the treetops. It's an incredible experience to be a part of if you're inclined to get up before sunrise or to hike before sunset.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=168stV_0bbisxA000
Aura Nooney/AllTrails

People love taking pictures of the scenery. There is so much beauty to capture. The panoramic photo option on phones gets a lot of use on the trail. It's the only way to show others the breadth of beauty present in this part of Washington.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V4eui_0bbisxA000
Jazmin Leader/AllTrails

If you’re ready to explore some more, check out Off The Beaten Path In Mount Rainier National Park, You’ll Find A Breathtaking Washington Overlook That Lets You See For Miles . There are many hidden gems to discover throughout the state. You’ll want to be sure to take in all the views because they’re really very incredible!

The post Little Si Trail Is A Gorgeous Forest Trail In Washington That Will Take You To A Hidden Overlook appeared first on Only In Your State .

Only In Washington

Only In Washington

