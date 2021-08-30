Cancel
Electronics

Black Friday TV deals: All the best TV deals we expect to see

By Christian de Looper
BGR.com
 1 day ago
Black Friday TV deals are always worth checking out. Whether you’re looking for a huge new 8K TV, or a normal-sized-but-high-quality 4K TV, there should be something for you on Black Friday. We’re expecting a huge range of excellent deals on both Black Friday and Cyber Monday. That means that it may well be the best time of the year to get a new TV for yourself.

This year, Black Friday falls on November 26, so it will be some time before we start to see actual Black Friday deals. We are expecting to see a ton of Black Friday TV deals, however, including from the likes of Samsung, Vizio, LG, Hisense , and more. These deals should be available from all kinds of retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.

There are a number of things to consider when you buy a new TV . For starters, you’ll want to think about the size of the TV you want. These days, TVs range from around 40 inches to over 70 inches, however the most common sizes are 55 and 65 inches. You’ll also want to think about the operating system that you want, and the kinds of inputs on offer.

We’ll be updating this guide regularly as we get closer to the big Black Friday event. And, if you wan’t wait until November, we’ll ensure that there are plenty of great TV deals to check out in the meantime.

How to get the best Black Friday TV deals

Buying a new TV can be a little daunting. After all, most people keep their TVs for years, and as a result, you want to make sure that you’re getting a solid TV at a reasonable price. We’ll only be including TVs that we think are actually a good deal on this guide.

To ensure you get a solid TV, always make sure that it’s from a reputable brand. That includes the likes of Samsung, LG, and Vizio, but these days companies like Hisense and TCL are making awesome TVs at a great price. In fact, if you see a TV deal from a company like that, it’s likely a good one — considering the fact that their TVs are already available at solid prices.

Black Friday vs Cyber Monday TV deals

So, what’s better — Black Friday TV deals, or Cyber Monday TV deals? In reality, it’s hard to tell — both days will offer excellent TV deals.

Cyber Monday falls on November 29 this year. Generally speaking, Cyber Monday deals can be taken advantage of online, whether that be from Amazon, Best Buy, or Walmart. Traditionally, Black Friday has served as the best way to get deals in-store, while Cyber Monday has been better for online deals. These days, however, that’s shifting a little. Black Friday these days also offers excellent deals online — essentially meaning that from Black Friday to Cyber Monday, you’ll get days-worth of deals.

If you find a great TV deal on Black Friday, we recommend pulling the trigger. There’s no guarantee that you’ll find a deal as good or even close on Cyber Monday. But Cyber Monday can, thankfully, serve as a good backup.

The best way to ensure that you can get a good deal if one pops up is to make a wish-list of products that you might want. If one of those products gets discounted on Black Friday, pull the trigger and buy it. If not, you could wait until Cyber Monday. It’s entirely possible that you won’t find a discount at all — but that’s just something to be prepared for.

Last year’s Black Friday TV deals

Last year, Black Friday served as an excellent way to get a great TV deal. In 2020, we saw excellent deals from Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy. In particular, TCL’s 4K TVs got steep discounts, as did Vizio’s 4K TVs. We saw some discounts on TVs from the likes of Samsung and LG too, however the biggest discounts seemed to be on the more expensive models.

Over the past few years, cheaper TVs have been getting better and better. Over the past few months, the likes of TCL, Hisense, and more, have launched incredible midrange TVs that offer 90% of the features you would want from a TV, at a much lower price.

Best TV deals right now

Can’t wait for Black Friday? There are some great Black Friday deals that you can take advantage of right now.


Toshiba 43-Inch 43C350KU C350 TV

Price: $349.99
Buy Now


Insignia 55-Inch 55F301NA22 F30 Series TV

Price: $419.99
You Save: $130.00 (24%)
Buy Now


Samsung 55-Inch Neo QLED QN90A TV

Price: $1,547.99
You Save: $252.00 (14%)
Buy Now


Samsung 55-Inch Neo QLED QN85A TV

Price: $1,397.99
You Save: $202.00 (13%)
Buy Now


Insignia NS-65DF710NA21 65-inch TV

Price: $549.99
You Save: $150.00 (21%)
Buy Now


Sony X80J 75-Inch TV

Price: $1,398.00
You Save: $101.99 (7%)
Buy Now



Samsung 55-Inch Neo QLED QN85A TV

Price: $1,897.99
You Save: $302.00 (14%)
Buy Now


Sony A8H 65-Inch OLED TV

Price: $2,269.31
You Save: $230.68 (9%)
Buy Now

The post Black Friday TV deals: All the best TV deals we expect to see appeared first on BGR .

Comments / 1

BGR.com

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

ShoppingDigital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 70-inch 4K TV today

If you want the largest TV you can afford, you’re going to love this deal from Walmart. Right now, you can buy an impressive 70-inch TCL 4K TV for just $600. That’s a huge saving of $100 for an equally huge TV. For a fantastic home cinema-style experience for less, you really need to snap up one of these TVs while stocks last. You won’t be disappointed and we’re just about to tell you all about why it’s a great deal.
ShoppingT3.com

Lowe's Labor Day Sale 2021: what to expect plus the best deals today

Lowe's Labor Day sale 2021 is just about here and as one of the best Labor Day sales of the year, it offers a great selection of deals and offers on just about everything for the home. From savings on appliances to discounts on patio furniture, Lowe's Labor Day sale is usually one for the books.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

This 4K TV with Roku has a massive discount at Walmart right now

Among the best 4K TV deals in these Walmart deals, one of the most popular sizes is 65-inches because it can be the perfect size for home theaters in most living rooms. Right now, at Walmart, you can get $286 off a 65-inch TCL Class 4-Series 4K Roku Smart TV. It’s down to $714 — a huge drop from its regular price of $1,000. That’s more than 25% off at Walmart today!
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

How many phones do you have around? Samsung wants them all for a Z Fold 3.

You can exchange up to four devices for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Galaxy Z Flip 3. This offer will likely only be available during the pre-order phase. How much tech are you willing to give up for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Galaxy Z Flip 3? That’s what Samsung wants to know with its updated trade-in offer for its latest foldables. First spotted by Android Police, you can now exchange up to four devices — smartphones, tablets, or smartwatches — and get the Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3 for as low as $70. As long as you have the right devices, which is honestly quite unlikely.
ElectronicsPosted by
TechRadar

Hisense 4K TVs fall to record low prices

If you're after a top budget 4K TV deal then the Hisense Roku TV range is an excellent choice, and right now these displays are back down to their lowest ever prices at Argos. With models ranging from 43 to 55 inches, you can snag yourself a bargain on one of these excellent cheap 4K TVs featuring all the streaming apps you could ever need, including BBC iPlayer, Netflix, Disney Plus and more.
TechnologyPhone Arena

Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro (2021) is cheaper than ever before

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Unlike previous generations of Apple's iPad Pro powerhouses, the 2021-released 11 and 12.9-inch tablets are not created equal, featuring one major difference outside of the screen size and resolution department. That makes the fifth-gen...
ElectronicsTechRadar

Best 32-inch smart TV: small screens for any budget

The best 32-inch TVs make for an ideal secondary screen for your living space, if you already have a 4K behemoth in your lounge. Whether it’s for another room in your house, or something to keep the kids busy, 32-inch smart TVs offer more compact viewing experiences at relatively affordable prices.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Tons of T-Mobile subscribers just got a free year of Apple TV+

If you’re a T-Mobile subscriber on one of the company’s Magenta or Magenta Max unlimited data plans, you’re going to be getting access to Apple TV+ for free, for a whole year, starting August 25. Unlike some other bonus offers, this one isn’t just being used as a way to lure new subscribers to T-Mobile (though clearly, it could do that as well).
ElectronicsDigital Trends

This is the cheapest 50-inch QLED 4K TV worth buying today

Let’s face it – among 4K TV deals, models that are equipped with QLED or “quantum LED” technology aren’t the cheapest TVs on the market, but they make up for it with how sharp, vivid, and lifelike their images are. In fact, many of the features on QLED TVs match up to OLED TV deals. That’s why it’s so exciting whenever we find great QLED TV deals, like this one available at Best Buy right now. Out of all the Best Buy TV deals, the Samsung 50-inch Class Q60A Series QLED 4K TV stands out because it’s one of just a few with Samsung’s cutting-edge technology. Right now, it’s available for just $680, $20 off from the original price of $700.
Cell PhonesZDNet

Best cheap phone under $100 in 2021: Top budget picks

Not everybody wants or needs the best phone money can buy. Perhaps you've browsed our budget phones under $300 and wonder whether even better bargains abound. Or maybe you want something super affordable (i.e., expendable) for your pre-teen's first handset. Or you're planning an extreme holiday -- rock climbing or white water rafting, anyone? -- and you'd rather not put your iPhone 12 Pro at risk. Do you want a backup device "just in case"? Or maybe you just love a really great deal.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Huge 4K TVs are up to $1,000 off at Best Buy today

It’s always a good time to upgrade your home theater, especially when you can take advantage of 4K TV deals. There are a daunting number of options from different manufacturers and retailers, so it’s highly recommended that you start with Best Buy TV deals, particularly the brand’s Sony TV deals, for high-quality but affordable 4K TVs that you can supplement with soundbar deals for an immersive cinematic experience.
ComputersDigital Trends

The best cheap touchscreen laptop deals and sales for August 2021

Need a new computer and set on finding some touchscreen laptop deals? Touch displays are a sure way to add a lot of versatility to a laptop, whether it’s a more traditional clamshell design or one of the 2-in-1 convertibles that are all the rage nowadays. The market for these has exploded lately, though, and with so many options before you, choosing the right touchscreen laptop (not to mention finding a great bargain) can become a time-consuming process — but we’re here to help.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

The best 75-inch TV deals and sales for August 2021

If your home theater could use an upgrade — or an up-size, perhaps — then these 75-inch TV deals are a great place to start looking. Big-screen televisions are no longer a luxury in 2021, either, with top brands like LG, Samsung, Vizio, and others offering up all sorts of great 4K TV deals that let you take your entertainment to the next level without emptying your bank account.
Cell PhonesCNET

Best Samsung phone of 2021

Samsung has always had something of a scattergun approach to its phone launches, offering a wide variety of handsets with varying specs and varying prices. That's still the case today, with its top-of-the-line Galaxy S21 Ultra leading the pack, phones like the S20 FE offering great specs at more reasonable prices, and models such as the Z Fold 2 using innovative folding screens to tempt the cash from your wallet.
ComputersDigital Trends

This is the best laptop you can buy for under $300 today

If you’re heading back to school soon, you’re probably thinking about what technology you need to make your high school or college life go a little more conveniently. One good purchase to make is this HP 15.6-inch Celeron-based laptop — the 15-dw1001wm. It’s just $249 right now at Walmart, representing a savings of $130 on the usual price. If you’re looking for a cheap way to be able to type up your class notes or write up papers, this is a great way to do so without spending a fortune. You can use it to stream your favorite shows in the evenings too giving you some fun entertainment along the way. Let’s take a look into why it’s worth purchasing.
NFLPCWorld

This 50-inch 4K HDR TV with Amazon Fire built-in is just $370

Watching TV in 4K is very nice, but watching TV in 4K on a spacious 50-inch screen is outstanding. Right now, Amazon has a very good deal on a Toshiba 50-inch 4K Fire TV for $370. That's down from a price that usually hovers between $420 to $470, and it's just a tad higher than the all-time low of $360 we saw during a Prime Day Lightning Deal. And c'mon—$370 for a 50-inch 4K smart TV is just a flat-out great price.
ComputersDigital Trends

You won’t believe how cheap a refurbished Dell laptop is with this coupon

When buying a new computer, going with laptop deals will be cheaper than desktop computer deals because, for the latter, you’ll also need to purchase from one of these desktop monitor deals. It’s highly recommended that you browse Dell laptop deals for reliable machines, but if those offers are still beyond your budget, you might want to shift to refurbished laptop deals. If you’re interested, you can enjoy 35% off any laptop that’s available from Dell Refurbished by using the coupon code BTSLAPTOP35, and you’ll get free ground shipping, too.
ElectronicsPosted by
Tom's Guide

Best 75-inch TVs of 2021

The best 75-inch TVs step things up in both size and immersion, giving you a bigger, better smart TV experience than the average TV can deliver (provided you have the room for one). Larger screens make for better viewing, especially at higher 4K resolutions, so it's worth paying a bit more for those extra inches. A bigger size will, however, require a larger room, both for the larger TV and the greater distance for optimal viewing.

