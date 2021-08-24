Cancel
Texas power demand to hit record high during Tuesday heat

investing.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -The Texas power grid operator forecast demand would reach a record high on Tuesday as homes and businesses crank up their air conditioners to escape another heat wave. The grid, however, also forecast power use would reach that level on Monday, only to pull back that outlook as cooler...

