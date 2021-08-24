Motorcyclist Dies After Fiery Crash In Tarrant County
TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A motorcyclist died after crashing into a Kia that caught fire on August 23.
It happened at 9:30 p.m. in the 6500 block of Rendon New Hope Rd in south Tarrant County.
Crash investigators responded to the scene where both the car and motorcycle were burning. The investigation is on-going and additional details are not available at this time. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the deceased once next of kin have been notified.
