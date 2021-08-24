Brett Young celebrates release of children’s book, ‘Love You, Little Lady’
With the arrival of his new baby book, Love You Little Lady, Brett Young has a special offer for fans. Coinciding with the book’s release on Tuesday, the country crooner has teamed up with Vera Bradley and Tommy Nelson Books to offer the “Love, You Little Lady Baby Shower Bundle” contest where fans can enter to win a baby bundle that includes a robe, slippers and travel bag for mom, a monogrammed bag, a “Little Lady” bib and other items for baby.wncy.com
