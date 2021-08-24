Brett Young celebrates release of children’s book, ‘Love You, Little Lady’

One thing I’ve learned over the last 15 years (damn, I’m old) is that being a good mommy is being a mom who loves herself. You might be turned off from the thought of self-care because it’s so easy to just think “I’ve got this,” but even if you are killing it at this motherhood thing everyone could use some pause and reflection. I’m working on making sure to tie some self-love into every single day, and I have no doubt it’s making me a better woman and mom. There are many ways that you can practice self-love, but I’ve found that self love books for moms are the easiest way to get in the right mindset. They teach you about all the other options you have as well, which makes them a great starting point.