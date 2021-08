Congressman Dan Crenshaw,(R-TX) who is a retired Navy SEAL wounded in Afghanistan tells Brian Kilmeade President Biden’s hard-headed decision to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan has us in a worse position than we were on September 10, 2001. Crenshaw says he is not sure who is going to be there to protect America from these kinds of attacks in the future when Al Qaeda reforms and gets breathing room and start their operations again. Crenshaw believes you cannot blame the Pentagon because they were operating off orders by President Biden limiting the troop presence. Crenshaw said he knows for a fact General Milley and Secretary of Defense Austin said we need to keep more troops in Afghanistan but President Biden said no. Crenshaw also lays blame on the State Department who have been a complete disaster and he feels have a lot to answer for and points to Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, because they tend to repeat the lies of the administration more than most.