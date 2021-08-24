Climate activists seek results with climate bill

VETOED: REBATE FOR SALES/USE TAXES PAID ON PPP PURCHASES. Retailers and business owners should be dismayed that politics got in the way and caused the veto of a set of bills (HB 4224-4225). The bills would have provided some relief on the purchase of COVID-related safety equipment. Allowing businesses to get a rebate on the sales and use tax paid on items, including plexiglass barriers, masks, and sanitizing equipment purchased to keep their employees and customers safe.