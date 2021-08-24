Climate activists seek results with climate bill
Climate activists and union members who live in Illinois’ 19th State Senate District will deliver a letter to senator Michael Hastings at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27 urging him to pass a strong climate bill without the $700 million nuclear bailout. Hastings is the chairman the Energy and Public Utilities Committee. The Illinois General Assembly probably will vote on some form of energy legislation when they return to session August 30 and 31.thevoice.us
