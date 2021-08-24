Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Climate activists seek results with climate bill

By admin
Posted by 
The Voice
The Voice
 7 days ago

Climate activists and union members who live in Illinois’ 19th State Senate District will deliver a letter to senator Michael Hastings at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27 urging him to pass a strong climate bill without the $700 million nuclear bailout. Hastings is the chairman the Energy and Public Utilities Committee. The Illinois General Assembly probably will vote on some form of energy legislation when they return to session August 30 and 31.

thevoice.us

Comments / 0

The Voice

The Voice

Aurora, IL
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
197K+
Views
ABOUT

The Voice is an independent newspaper based in Aurora, Ill. which is designed to give both individuals and groups avenues of expression, a voice.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Crane
Person
Linda Holmes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organized Labor#Chicago Suburbs#Climate#Exelon#State Senate#Prairie State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Congress & CourtsIronton Tribune

U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson: Democrats’ large budget will sink U.S. economy

Once again, vulnerable moderate House Democrats caved to Speaker Pelosi’s demands by forcing approval of the groundwork to fundamentally change the United States for the worse. Passed with zero bipartisan support, this massive $3.5 trillion spending bill, written by Senator Bernie Sanders, is a Trojan horse for massive government mandates,...
Politicsretailers.com

News From The State Capitol

VETOED: REBATE FOR SALES/USE TAXES PAID ON PPP PURCHASES. Retailers and business owners should be dismayed that politics got in the way and caused the veto of a set of bills (HB 4224-4225). The bills would have provided some relief on the purchase of COVID-related safety equipment. Allowing businesses to get a rebate on the sales and use tax paid on items, including plexiglass barriers, masks, and sanitizing equipment purchased to keep their employees and customers safe.
Environmentwfyi.org

Youth Activists To Craft Climate Legislation With State Senator

High school students in Indiana are working with a state lawmaker to craft a bill addressing climate change. The group formed out of frustration that despite multiple protests and letters, Indiana lawmakers haven’t passed climate legislation. Ethan Bledsoe is a senior at West Lafayette Junior-Senior High School. He said Confront...
Small Businessnewjerseyhills.com

GOP state legislators decry increase in business unemployment tax contributions

Did the administration of Gov. Phil Murphy sneak in a payroll tax hike for small businesses and non-profits?. That's what state legislators think. Sen. Steve Oroho and Assemblymen Parker Space and Hal Wirths, all R-Sussex/Morris, on Friday issued a release accusing the Murphy administration of posting new employer contribution rates for Fiscal Year 2021-2022 without announcing the move. The new rates were posted on the state's Division of Labor website on Friday, Aug. 13 and run about 20 to 25 percent.
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Climate Bill Boosting Growers’ Carbon Credits Hits House Hurdles

Legislation that aims to boost climate-friendly farming practices is getting bogged down amid opposition in the House and questions over how the Agriculture Department would carry out its mandates. The measure (. S. 1251. ), which would reward agricultural practices that sequester carbon, breezed to passage in the Senate in...
Politicsinterlochenpublicradio.org

Whitmer: Infrastructure bill could be “momentum” for more investment

Governor Gretchen Whitmer was among a group of state and local elected leaders who joined President Joe Biden Wednesday to help pitch his trillion-dollar infrastructure bill. The event took place online. It took place as the $1 trillion bill is making its way through Congress with no guarantee it will...
Eugene, ORnbc16.com

Activists rally in downtown Eugene for climate change awareness

Environmental activists gathered in downtown Eugene Tuesday in an effort to raise awareness about climate change. The group says we're seeing the effects every summer here in the Northwest. “The fires, it’s hard to breathe in parts of Oregon, and people are losing their lives and their homes and it’s...
ProtestsWestword

Medical Marijuana Protest Planned at State Capitol Today

A group of medical marijuana patients and activists are planning to protest in front of Governor Jared Polis's office today, August 16. The action is a response to the passage and implementation of House Bill 1317, a new law that restricts medical marijuana access and concentrate sales. Dubbed the "Funeral of Colorado's Medical Cannabis Access" by organizers, the demonstration will start in the basement of the State Capitol Building at noon "for a procession to the Governor's Office" that will run until 1:30 p.m.
PoliticsWTVW

Gov. Pritzker signs new laws impacting military families

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Governor JB Pritzker signed on Monday several bills aimed at honoring members of the military in Illinois. The package of seven bills signed at Illinois Military Academy mark several changes in the state. Among them is a bill expanding the state definition of honorable discharge to include veterans who were discharged due to sexuality or gender identity. Another bill allows families of National Guard members who die while on active duty will be presented with a state flag.
PoliticsWTVW

Pritzker signs new laws aimed at protecting elderly residents

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Governor JB Pritzker signed four bills into law on Monday that are aimed at protecting older Illinois residents. The four pieces of bipartisan legislation includes diagnosing Alzheimer’s patients sooner. It also requires licensed healthcare professionals who serve adults to get regular Alzheimer’s disease training. The legislation also boosts Alzheimer’s research and education.
Dearborn, MIDetroit News

Lawmakers, activists and community members call for climate action at forum

Dearborn — Lawmakers, climate leaders, labor representatives and community members Wednesday evening called for legislation to combat climate change while creating more clean-energy jobs in Michigan. Nearing the end of a summer marked by severe flooding and large-scale power outages after storms pummeled the state, panelists at the Dearborn stop...
PoliticsCraig Daily Press

Polis among Western governors asking for FEMA drought disaster status

Gov. Jared Polis, along with nine other Western governors, sent a joint letter to President Joe Biden to declare a FEMA drought disaster in the West in order for states to access federal resources to help with subsequent wildfires and drought conditions. “Thousands of farmers in our states are experiencing...
Politicsabc23.com

State Republicans Pushing For Forensic Audit

Nearly a year later, a group of Republican state lawmakers are still seriously considering doing an extensive review whats termed a forensic audit of last year’s general election. Political figures from Governor Wolf to County Commissioner have blasted this idea of forensic audit a review of last November’s Presidential election...

Comments / 0

Community Policy