EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Remnants of Ida have left many roads closed in our area as heavy rain continues to fall across the region. As of 10:20 a.m, Mayor Brown has closed the Barney Street Bridge as a precautionary measure, between Horton and Brook Streets in south Wilkes-Barre. According to Mayor Brown, curbside collection for residents in the Rolling Mill Hill, Mayflower, Iron Triangle, and Goose Island neighborhoods will be affected as DPW prioritizes their response to street flooding and other weather-related emergencies.