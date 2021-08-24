Philadelphia School Board votes to mandate COVID-19 vaccine for teachers, staff

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia School Board voted unanimously Tuesday to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for teachers and staff. "It is the Board’s duty to protect our children, many of whom cannot get vaccinated, and being vaccinated is the best protection against the virus," said Board President Joyce S. Wilkerson. "We believe that preventing COVID-19 infections through vaccines will lead to fewer missed school days, more in-person learning days, and ultimately, to improved student achievement."