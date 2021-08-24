Slow? Fast? Nighttime? Here Are 10 Leashes Perfect For Any Type Of Dog Walk

Summer is upon us and that means only one thing- beach time! But what about your pet? Can all dogs swim and should you let your pooch go into the water?. When your doggo spots a body of water on the horizon, it can only mean one thing – fun! Dogs love to splash around and play in the water- whether it’s a puddle or the Pacific ocean, it does not matter to them much. Some dogs are still somewhat picky though – and will avoid water at all costs. Not everyone is alike, after all. But can all dogs swim regardless of their opinion of fun times in the water? Should you worry if your doggo zooms out into the nearby lake or a pond?