Southfield, MI

Taylor officer facing assault charges after allegedly punching Southfield man

By Cara Ball
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 6 days ago
Taylor police officer Tyler Peake, 23, has been charged in Wayne County for allegedly assaulting a Southfield man on April 1.

Peake is charged with misconduct in office for committing an assault and battery on the alleged victim. He's also charged with assault and battery.

The charges follow a report by 7 Investigators into the victim, Brendan Morgan's, arrest. After the report, a spokeswoman for the Wayne County prosecutor said the case would be referred to the Public Integrity Unit for review.

RELATED: Police chief calls for change after officers say 'Welcome to Taylor' during violent arrest

It's alleged that on April 1, a woman called in a domestic dispute to Taylor dispatch. The woman's boyfriend left the home headed in the direction of a gas station.

Three marked SUV scout cars with seven officers located Morgan driving toward a Marathon gas station in the 8350 block of Telegraph. Morgan then pulled into the gas station when officers activated their lights.

It's alleged that officer Peake approached Morgan's vehicle on foot and had his gun drawn while asking him to exit the car several times. Morgan rolled his window down and raised both hands. That's when the officer allegedly punched Morgan in the face with his right hand through the vehicle's window, while holding his gun in his left hand. That interaction occurred within 10 seconds of the officer approaching Morgan's vehicle, records indicate.

Morgan was then allegedly removed from the vehicle by other officers before officer Peake began punching him again.

All charges were later dropped against Morgan.

Officer Peake will be arraigned in 32nd District Court on Wednesday.

