Air Force’s Kendall Creates Space Acquisition Office, Accelerates Absorption of Space Development Agency

By Marcus Weisgerber
Defense One
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall is accelerating plans to bring the military’s satellite- and rocket-buying responsibilities under one roof. Kendall announced that he has established a new space acquisition office and that he is speeding up plans to absorb the Space Development Agency, an Office of the Secretary of Defense organization that plans to buy hundreds of satellites in the coming years.

www.defenseone.com

