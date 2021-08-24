Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

‘Microsoft Flight Simulator’ Will Add Competitive Multiplayer Racing This Fall

By Ryan O'Rourke
Collider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft Flight Simulator is one of the most renowned simulator series of all time, bringing a truly realistic flying experience to homes since the 1980s. In a surprising departure from its laidback roots, the latest entry in the long-running franchise is adding competitive multiplayer racing this fall. Announced at the...

collider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Simulation#Air Racing#Multiplayer#Race
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Related
ComicBook

PS5 and PS4 Officially Loses Exclusive Game to Xbox

PS5 and PS4 just lost an exclusive game to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. On two separate occasions this year, we reported on scuttlebutt that 2021 PlayStation console exclusive, Oddworld: Soulstorm, was set to shed its console exclusivity and come to Xbox consoles. This week, this was finally confirmed by developer Oddworld Inhabitants, though right now there's no word when exactly this will happen. What Xbox fans did get is a teaser trailer that accompanied the news.
Gamespot

Skateboarding Game, The Ramp, Launches On PC Today

Skateboarding game The Ramp drops on PC today. The game is the debut of Hyperparadise, which is a Berlin-based solo studio by Paul Schnepf. He was previously the co-founder of Grizzly Games, the makers of Islanders and Superflight. The Ramp has a very simple premise: You are a digital skateboarding...
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Playground Games Shares First Look at Forza Horizon 5’s Map

While racing fans are still waiting on any sort of news for the upcoming Forza Motorsport, Playground Games took the stage back at Microsoft’s E3 press conference to announce the latest entry in the open world spin-off series. One of the highlights of the Forza Horizon series has always been...
Video Gamestwistedvoxel.com

Forza Horizon 5 World Map Shown, Will Be 50% Larger Than FH4

Playground Games have given a full glimpse at the world map for the upcoming Forza Horizon 5. The game is confirmed to launch later in November. Forza Horizon 5 is coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series, and PC. The game is being developed by Playground Games. In a live stream recently, the developers confirmed that the world map size is 1.5 larger than Forza Horizon 4. They also shared the complete world map on their official social media account.
Technologyadafruit.com

A simulator for the OBP space flight computer #Space #VintageComputing @hjalfi

David Given has coded an assembler and simulator for the OBP, the On-Board Processor used by a variety of spacecraft, designed way back in 1968. The OBP is a rather elegant 18-bit, two’s-complement machine from about 1968. It’s a full Von Neumann architecture with code and data living in the same address space, of which there can be up to 64kw, divided into 4kw pages. The instruction set includes hardware multiplication and division, multiple-bit shifts, a decent set of comparison instructions, system calls, simple memory protection, rich I/O including DMA, and sixteen different individually maskable interrupts — it’s actually quite a nice thing to work with. Admittedly, running at 250kHz and with most instructions taking multiple cycles, it’s not the fastest thing around. But then it did use non-volatile core memory and was built out of raw NOR gates.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Forza Horizon 5 Gameplay Footage Gives A New Sneak Peek To Mexico-Inspired Map

The Forza franchise is receiving a new installment this year. Forza Horizon 5 is in the works at Playground Games. We recently got a big reveal this week as well when it comes to the game. While Playground Games has showcased a bit of the game in the past, we now have the entire map. Today, however, we’re looking at some new gameplay footage from professional racing-game YouTuber Don Joewon Song. This footage gives players a little over ten minutes of gameplay. Now players can get a bit more insight to how the game will look and even perform.
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

Flight Simulator’s next world update has been delayed to September

The launch of Flight Simulator’s next world update has been delayed by two weeks to September 7. The update, which focuses on Germany, Austria and Switzerland, was originally scheduled to release on August 24 but was pushed back due to quality concerns. “In order to ensure that World Update 6...
altchar.com

Bannerlord will get a competitive ranked multiplayer system

The matchmaking system will allow you to play the game in a more competitive setting and be assigned ranks based on your performances in both Skirmish and Captain game modes. This system will be much stricter than the current match-finding system when it comes to pairing evenly matched opponents against one another, allowing you to test your skills against other players on a more even footing.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Get Ready for Two Adventures Through Spelunky Coming to Switch Later this Month

Spelunky has long been announced for Nintendo Switch with previously a vague summer 2021 release date. Now players can get ready to hop on board in just a couple weeks, as the two titles are planning to release at the same time on August 26. In the first Spelunky either a single or up to 4 players can dive into the randomly changing caves locally in order to try their best to uncover brand new secrets and stay alive long enough to see the end. In the sequel players can also team up online if they like in order to dig their way to victory during the long and challenging adventure that will await them every step of the way.
Video GamesNME

‘Stalker 2: Heart Of Chernobyl’ is being developed in Unreal Engine 5

GSC Game World has announced that the upcoming Stalker 2: Heart Of Chernobyl will be using Unreal Engine 5 to power its post-apocalyptic world. Stalker 2 will be the first game in the Stalker series to switch from the proprietary X-Ray engine and instead use Unreal Engine 5. A tweet from the official Stalker account announced the switch, saying, “Hey @UnrealEngine, feel free to mention we’re running on UE5.”
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Flight Simulator: The great tuning guide – good graphics even on older systems

Flight Simulator: The great tuning guide – good graphics even on older systems. With its chic and detailed representation of the world, the flight simulator convinces professionals and beginners alike. You don’t necessarily need the fastest gaming PC for this – with Sim Update 5 at the latest, the game can be played smoothly even on older hardware and still looks impressive with the right settings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy