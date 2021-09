Subscribers to The Climate Crisis newsletter received this piece in their in-boxes. Sign up to receive future installments. Travellers arriving in an unfamiliar city used to worry that they’d climb in a taxi and be driven to their destination by the most circuitous route possible, racking up an enormous bill. That’s pretty much what Big Oil and its allies in government and the financial world are doing with the climate crisis—in fact, at this point, it’s the heart of the problem.