Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho Falls, ID

Idaho Falls Zoo welcomes new tiger

By News Team
Posted by 
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22oFMc_0bbiovFi00

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Zoo announced there’s a new girl in town: an Amur tiger named Eloise.

In April, the zoo’s long-time resident, Basha, passed away due to health complications resulting from old age. Since then, the zoo’s animal care specialists have been working with the Association of Zoo’s and Aquariums’ (AZA) Amur tiger Species Survival Plan (SSP) to identify the best option for not only the zoo but, most importantly, for the tiger that would be moved to Idaho Falls.

“It’s actually a rather complex scientific process,” Zoo Director David Pennock said, “but one that has an important impact of supporting genetic diversity of captive wildlife for future generations.”

An SSP is a cooperatively managed breeding program between facilities accredited by AZA that manages captive threatened or endangered species. There are over 500 different SSPs in AZA and each is managed by a group of wildlife professionals who make recommendations based on genetic lineage of wildlife. As captive populations tend to be smaller, the goal is to enhance genetic diversity as much as possible, and thereby ensure sustainability over time. And, according to an article published in AZA’s August 2021 Connect magazine, SSPs are working.

In working with the Amur tiger SSP, the best match found for the Idaho Falls Zoo was a 4.5-year-old female named Eloise living at Oregon Zoo with her sister. Eloise was born at Milwaukee County Zoo in September 2016. The sisters have now reached the age where they’d be looking to breed in the wild. However, the success of SSPs relies on maintaining that genetic diversity and population management is key, which means not all the animals in AZA accredited zoos will breed. Some facilities have exhibits, like the tiger habitat at Idaho Falls Zoo, which serve as housing for animals that, to ensure that genetic diversity is maintained, aren’t currently participating in the breeding component of an SSP. As such, Eloise will be the only tiger in the exhibit as Idaho Falls Zoo isn’t a tiger breeding facility.

“Tigers are extremely solitary, and for us social humans that can be difficult to understand. We see a tiger by itself, and we assume it must be lonely because we’d be lonely by ourselves,” General Curator Katie Barry said.

Barry ssid it’s important not to project human behaviors onto a nonhuman species based on our experiences or preferences, and that it’s about doing what’s best to care for an animal based on that species’ natural history. Because of this, Eloise is ready to move on from life with her sister.

Eloise arrived at the zoo on August 18; however, she won’t be on public exhibit until she’s demonstrated she feels comfortable in her new surroundings.

“Think about when you bring a new cat into your home,” Barry said. “Often they’ll hide for a few days until they feel safe in their new environment. Big cats do this as well.”

To allow Eloise time to adjust, the area leading to the tiger exhibit is closed.

The post Idaho Falls Zoo welcomes new tiger appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
452K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
Idaho Falls, ID
Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Pets & Animals
State
Idaho State
Idaho Falls, ID
Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zoos#Our Zoo#Oregon Zoo#The Zoo#The Idaho Falls Zoo#Amur#The Association Of Zoo#Aquariums#Ssp#Connect#Tigers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Posted by
KIFI Local News 8

EIDS hosts Dash for Down Syndrome

On Saturday, Eastern Idaho Down Syndrome Family Connect (EIDS) hosted their annual Dash for Down Syndrome race and community celebration at Snake River Landing. The post EIDS hosts Dash for Down Syndrome appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho StatePosted by
KIFI Local News 8

Environmental group outbids rancher for Idaho grazing lease

By KEITH RIDLER Associated Press BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An environmental group that wants to end public-land grazing has outbid a rancher in central Idaho for a grazing lease on state land that includes habitat for bull trout and steelhead. Western Watersheds Project’s bid of $8,200 last week won the 20-year grazing lease on 620 The post Environmental group outbids rancher for Idaho grazing lease appeared first on Local News 8.
Posted by
KIFI Local News 8

2021 Summer Drive-In Movie Series raised $40,000

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho announced its 2021 Summer Drive-In Movie Series held at the Idaho Falls Motor Vu Drive-In raised more than $40,000 to help families with sick or injured children at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center (EIRMC).  The post 2021 Summer Drive-In Movie Series raised $40,000 appeared first on Local News 8.

Comments / 0

Community Policy