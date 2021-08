Five Hays County residents recently died of COVID-19, the Hays County Local Health Department reported Tuesday. An Austin man in his 80s; a Kyle woman in her 80s; a Kyle woman in her 70s; a San Marcos woman in her 60s; and a Buda woman in her 40s were among those who died from the coronavirus. Hays County has now recorded 303 COVID-19-related fatalities since the pandemic’s onset.