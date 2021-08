Boris Johnson has said that plans to change self-isolation rules on 16 August to free fully-vaccinated Britons from quarantine are “nailed on”. From Monday, anyone who is fully vaccinated will able to escape self-isolation if they come into contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19. In new rules published by the government, they state that people who have been in contact with a positive case are advised to get a free PCR test as soon as possible. While they are asked to take precautions, wear a face covering in enclosed spaces and limit contact with other people while...