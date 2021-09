Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton looks to make a play. (Photo by David Richard-USA TODAY Sports) The Cleveland Cavaliers still have much work to do in regards to roster construction and contract extensions for current players should certainly fall under that category. One major asset in big man Jarrett Allen has already been re-signed and while one could make an argument that locking Allen up was the more pressing issue, taking care of guard Collin Sexton should still be a high priority.