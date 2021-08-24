The ways MPS is preparing to keep students safe during hot weather

Milwaukee Public Schools officials say they are taking a number of steps this year to make sure students don't overheat during hot weather.

MPS said in a statement Tuesday that they are regularly reviewing and sharing steps staff can take to combat heat. They also shared ways families and students can help out as well.

The heat preventative measures are as follows, according to MPS:

Shades will be pulled down and lights will be kept off wherever possible to reduce heat.

Windows will be open when airflow helps reduce room temperatures.

Physical activity will be limited and students will be kept out of the sun.

Students will be encouraged to drink water regularly.

Teachers will provide breaks from face masks outdoors or in appropriate spaces.

Staff will be alert for signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke and prepared to take action.

Students and families can do the following:

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.

Bring a water bottle to school.

Drink water regularly and avoid drinks with caffeine.

Be alert for friends, relatives, and neighbors who may need help.

Pay attention to high-risk individuals including infants, young children, older adults, overweight persons, and anyone with heart or lung problems or disabilities.

Signs of heat exhaustion: red skin, sweating, cramps, headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting. Provide cold water, loosen clothing, remove shoes, and get the person into the shade or air conditioning.

Call 911 for anyone showing signs of heat stroke: skin that is pale, hot, and dry; confusion; unconsciousness; chest pains; shortness of breath.

A statement from MPS details specific steps being taken at Golda Meir School:

“MPS is aware of the challenges that have come with a lack of air conditioning at Golda Meir at this time. Right now, the district has placed temporary cooling units in the building while students and staff also have access to a cool down room that includes air conditioning. Teachers are holding classes outside, which include mask breaks, and making sure that students have access to water. The air quality provided by the school’s mechanical system is safe and the system is operational without the element of air conditioning. We regret the inconvenience this has caused students and families and ask for their patience as we work to resolve this as soon as possible.“

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip