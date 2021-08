New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against right-hander Tanner Houck and the Boston Red Sox. The Yankees appear to be giving Stanton a routine breather in the front end of a doubleheader. Look for him to be back in the lineup for the nightcap. Aaron Judge is shifting to right field on Tuesday afternoon and hitting third. Joey Gallo is serving as the Yankees' designated hitter and batting cleanup. Tyler Wade is entering the lineup to play left field and hit eighth.