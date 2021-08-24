Cancel
Monero Price Analysis: XMR at $309 as bearish trend takes over

By Aamir Sheikh
cryptopolitan.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonero price analysis shows Bear providing strong resistance at the $317.89 mark. Chances still exist for a bullish move in XMR/USD pair. Monero price analysis shows a Bearish trend setting up after a continuous bullish momentum for the past few days when the price went to a new high for the month of August. Bulls were in the lead from 19th August 2021 onwards, taking the price to a new high for this month, i.e., $318.89. But from yesterday, bears are fighting back and have shown a remarkable resistance in the last few hours, pulling the price back to $309.31 at the time of writing.

