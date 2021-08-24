Monero Price Analysis: XMR at $309 as bearish trend takes over

The Bitcoin price is back above $47,200 as the recovery keeps coming slowly towards the 21-day moving average. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Ranging (Daily Chart) BTC/USD price movement on the daily chart is struggling below the $48,000. If the price moves above this level, then the expectation of quick recovery could turn out to be true. At the moment, BTC/USD is seen trading at $47,470 after soaring to $47,987 during the European trading hours. However, the Bitcoin price is seen pulling back to where it is currently trading and could head downwards if the bears step back into the market.