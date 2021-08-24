With the reports coming out that Ben Simmons may be unwilling to show up to training camp if the Sixers don't trade him, it got me wondering: would it be a good idea for the Wizards to trade for him? And I don't mean trading Beal for him and starting a rebuild. I mean trading some of our young depth to pair Ben Simmons alongside Beal as a defensive stopper, rebounder, and good playmaker. The thing is, the Sixers have absolutely zero leverage when it comes to Simmons. If he's unwilling to show up to training camp, they will be forced to trade him to another team. All the other GM's know this, and so they will be able to severely lowball their offers for Ben. Gone are the days when the Sixers can trade him for Damian Lillard; they probably won't get even an All-Star caliber player in return.