Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Dr. Agarwal on the Efficacy of Intensified ADT in mHSPC

By Neeraj Agarwal, MD
onclive.com
 6 days ago

Neeraj Agarwal, MD, discusses the efficacy of intensified androgen deprivation therapy in patients with newly diagnosed, metastatic, hormone-sensitive prostate cancer. Neeraj Agarwal, MD, professor of medicine, Presidential Endowed Chair of Cancer Research, director of Genitourinary Oncology Program and the Center of Investigational Therapeutics at the Huntsman Cancer Institute, University of Utah, discusses the efficacy of intensified androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) in patients with newly diagnosed, metastatic, hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC).

www.onclive.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prostate Cancer#Adt#Md#University Of Utah#Nct01809691#Adt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Related
CancerMedicalXpress

Common blood pressure drugs could improve colorectal cancer survival

Common blood pressure drugs may improve survival for patients with colorectal cancer, a new study suggests. After reviewing outcomes of almost 14,000 patients with colorectal cancer, researchers determined that ACE inhibitors, beta-blockers and thiazide diuretics were all associated with decreased mortality. They also found that patients who took their blood pressure drugs consistently were less likely to die from their cancer.
CancerMedicalXpress

Experimental drug that boosts immunotherapy shows promise in bladder cancer study

A new study in mice found that adding the experimental drug entinostat to an immunotherapy-like treatment substantially boosted cancer remission. This approach shows such promise that it's already being tested in an ongoing clinical trial in people with advanced bladder cancer. This finding, led by scientists at the University of...
CancerNewswise

Johns Hopkins Study: Anti-Parasitic Drug Slows Pancreatic Cancer in Mice

Newswise — As the third-most lethal cancer in the United States, with only a 1% five-year survival rate for people with its most aggressive form, pancreatic cancer has long been a target of researchers who search for ways to slow or stop its growth and spread. Now, a team of Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers have found that an anti-parasitic drug prevents pancreatic cancer’s initiation, progression and metastasis in genetically engineered mice.
CancerScience Now

Gene therapy clinical trial halted as cancer risk surfaces

A clinical trial of a gene therapy for a rare neurological disease is on hold after a participant in the study developed a bone marrow disorder that can lead to leukemia, the trial’s sponsor, bluebird bio, announced Monday. The company said the cancer was likely caused by the virus that ferries a therapeutic gene into patients’ stem cells.
Canceronclive.com

Chachoua on Leveraging Screening Opportunities in Lung Cancer

Dr. Chachoua discusses key guidelines for lung cancer screening, the psychological and financial implications of screening, and the opportunities of a screening initiative instated by NYU Langone Health. Welcome to OncLive On Air®! I’m your host today, Caroline Seymour. OncLive On Air® is a podcast from OncLive®, which provides oncology...
Cancerpharmacytimes.com

Pharmacist Medication Insights: Darzalex Faspro for Multiple Myeloma

Daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj (Darzalex Faspro, Janssen) was approved in July in combination with pomalidomide and dexamethasone for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma following their first or subsequent relapse. In July, the FDA approved daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj (Darzalex Faspro, Janssen) in combination with pomalidomide and dexamethasone for the treatment...
Cancertargetedonc.com

Adding Immunotherapy to Perioperative Chemotherapy For Gastroesophageal Cancer Beneficial

In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Thierry Alcindor, MD, discusses the benefits of adding avelumab to perioperative chemotherapy for the treatment of gastroesophageal cancer in greater detail. Perioperative chemotherapy can improve cure rates in locally advanced gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma. Adding the immune checkpoint inhibitor avelumab to perioperative chemotherapy may help to...
Cancertargetedonc.com

Exploring CD38 Antibodies as Treatment in Multiple Myeloma

Thomas G. Martin, MD, discusses the use of anti-CD38 antibodies in patients with multiple myeloma. Thomas G. Martin, MD, clinical professor of Medicine and associate director of the Myeloma Program at University of California, San Francisco; and coleader of the Cancer Immunology & Immunotherapy Program at the Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center, discusses the use of anti-CD38 antibodies in patients with multiple myeloma.
Cancertargetedonc.com

Novel Cancer Vaccine Combined With Pembrolizumab Shows Promise in Metastatic Melanoma

Combination treatment with the universal cancer vaccine, UV1, and the immune checkpoint inhibitor, pembrolizumab showed strong signals of clinical response in patients with metastatic melanoma while also meeting its key safety/tolerability end point. Combination treatment with the universal cancer vaccine, UV1, and the immune checkpoint inhibitor, pembrolizumab (Keytruda) showed strong...
Cancertargetedonc.com

Callander Discusses Data From Transplant-Ineligible Multiple Myeloma Trials

During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, Natalie S. Callander, MD, discussed the case of a 78-year-old patients with multiple myeloma. During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, Natalie S. Callander, MD, professor, Department of Medicine, director, University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center Myeloma Clinical Program, vice chair, of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network Myeloma Committee, and interim director, Bone Marrow Transplant at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, discussed the case of a 78-year-old patients with multiple myeloma.
Cancertargetedonc.com

Tucatinib, Trastuzumab, and Capecitabine May Be Efficacious in HER2+ BC With Leptomeningeal Metastasis

In an interview with Targeted Oncology™, Erica Stringer-Reasor, MD, discusses the study in more detail and how this newly approved triplet combination may improve survival for patients living with HER2-positive breast cancer with central nervous system metastases. While the combination of tucatinib (Tukysa), trastuzumab (Herceptin), and capecitabine (Xeloda) is FDA...
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Eskander on the Utility of Lymphadenectomy in Endometrial Cancer

Ramez N. Eskander, MD, discusses the utility of lymphadenectomy in patients with endometrial cancer. Ramez N. Eskander, MD, assistant professor and gynecologic oncologist at UC San Diego Health, member of the Gold Humanism Honor Society, the Society of Gynecologic Oncology, and the American Society of Clinical Oncology, discusses the utility of lymphadenectomy in patients with endometrial cancer.
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Fakih on Efficacy With Regorafenib Plus Nivolumab in Metastatic CRC

Marwan Fakih, MD, discusses efficacy reported with regorafenib plus nivolumab in patients with mismatch repair–proficient and microsatellite stable metastatic colorectal cancer. Marwan Fakih, MD, medical director of the Judy & Bernard Briskin Center for Clinical Research and co-director for the Gastrointestinal Cancer Program at the City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer...
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Abida on Future Research Directions in mCRPC

Wassim Abida, MD, PhD, discusses future research directions in the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. Wassim Abida, MD, PhD, medical oncologist, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, discusses future research directions in the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). Despite strong prospective studies that resulted...
onclive.com

Neuroendocrine Tumors: Factors That Inform Therapy Selection

A detailed explanation on how disease and patient factors inform selection from the treatment armamentarium for neuroendocrine tumors. Diane Reidy-Lagunes, MD: In our patients who have stage IV unresectable neuroendocrine disease, treatment options and selection can be challenging for the oncologist. There are a couple of predictors that we use, or a couple of clues we use, to better define the best treatment for the patient we’re caring for. Generally, first-line treatments are somatostatin analogues because they are so well tolerated. Second-line therapies are based on a couple of features. In a patient who has a higher burden of disease, where you want some good tumor shrinkage, we often try to go to a therapy where we know that response rates are higher. For example, in the so-called foregut neuroendocrine cancers, cancers of the pancreas, lung, stomach, and duodenum, those tumors can be quite responsive to oral chemotherapy such as 5-FU [fluorouracil]-based therapies or capecitabine plus Temodar [temozolomide], sometimes even other cytotoxic therapies such as oxaliplatin-based therapies. If you want tumor shrinkages in a high burden of disease, cytotoxic therapies could be considered. 177Lu-DOTATATE is another option in those patients where response rate is something that we want to consider. We know that response rates can be higher in those patient populations than the so-called targeted therapies, which are very good at stabilizing the disease and cause some tumor shrinkage but not as much as the cytotoxics or the PRRT [peptide receptor radionuclide therapy].
Diseases & Treatmentscancernetwork.com

Prophylactic Cranial Irradiation With Hippocampal Avoidance Preserves Cognitive Function During SCLC Treatment

Hippocampal avoidance–prophylactic cranial irradiation was associated with better cognitive function preservation versus standard prophylactic cranial irradiation for small cell lung cancer. During treatment for small-cell lung cancer (SCLC), sparing the hippocampus during prophylactic cranial irradiation (PCI) helped preserve cognitive function, according to a study published in the Journal of Clinical...
Cancertargetedonc.com

Park Considers Treatment for mCRPC By Line of Therapy

Case-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight, Case-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight August 2021: Solid Tumors,. During a Targeted Oncology Cased-Based Roundtable event, Chandler Park, MD, t discussed the case of a 75-year-old patient with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. During a Targeted Oncology Cased-Based Roundtable event, Chandler Park, MD, the Norton Cancer Institute codirector,...
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Patil on Key Developments With Targeted Therapy in Lung Cancer

Pradnya D. Patil, MD, FACP, discusses recent developments with targeted therapies in lung cancer. Pradnya D. Patil, MD, FACP, Department of Hematology and Oncology, Taussig Cancer Institute, Cleveland Clinic, discusses recent developments with targeted therapies in lung cancer. Targeted therapies have revolutionized the treatment of patients with lung cancer, as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy