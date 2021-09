LAKE TAHOE, CA/NV,, August 31, 2021 – The community of Lake Tahoe is reeling as the Caldor Fire continues to burn extremely near evacuated neighborhoods in El Dorado County and the City of South Lake Tahoe, and the shores of Lake Tahoe itself. Our staff at the League to Save Lake Tahoe are among the evacuees. Our hearts go out to everyone who has been forced from their homes, along with the emergency personnel, law enforcement and government officials who are working without rest. Thousands of firefighters and first responders are heroically putting themselves in harm’s way to keep us and the Lake we love safe. From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you.