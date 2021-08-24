School District still looking for fall support staff

MANKATO — Like many other area employers, the Mankato Area School District is looking for workers.

The district is holding a job fair Wednesday afternoon in which prospective employees can learn about open positions ranging from paraprofessionals to custodians.

The job fair is 3-5 p.m. at Prairie Winds Middle School. The district is a frequent participant in other community job fairs but Director of Administrative Services John Lustig said this is the first time, at least in recent history, the district has held its own event.

The district hasn’t been immune from the labor shortage across the country, said Lustig, who oversees human resources. And this fall the district needs a complete workforce as it returns to full in-person operations after two school years of pandemic disruption. There are around 50 positions with openings this fall, Lustig said.

Paraprofessionals, also known as paraeducators, are in highest demand. They are non-licensed but work directly with students in a variety of academic or behavioral support roles and supervising students in cafeterias and on playgrounds.

Many paraprofessional vacancies were left open during the pandemic and now need to be filled, Lustig said. Qualifications, hours, pay and benefits vary depending on the type of paraprofessional position.

Other open positions are predominately in support roles, such as cooks, child care assistants and community education instructors.

The district’s transportation partners also will be at the fair. The busing companies are still looking for bus drivers to help transport nearly 4,000 students each day, said Director of Business Services Tom Sager, who oversees transportation.

Prospective employees also can see position descriptions and apply online at www.isd77.org/discover-maps/departments/human-resources. At the job fair visitors can learn more about the jobs and immediate interviews might be conducted.

Recruitment for any remaining open positions will continue even after the start of the school year. Schools will “be creative if needed” with temporary reassignments to fill all essential duties until posts are filled, Lustig said.