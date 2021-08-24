Cancel
Travel

Disney Cruise Line mandates vaccination on Bahamas ship

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
(Reuters) - Walt Disney Co’s cruise division said on Tuesday it will require vaccination proof from all passengers above the age of 12 traveling from Florida to the Bahamas, as the COVID-19 Delta variant sweeps across the United States.

For sailings beginning Sept. 3, travelers under the age of 12 will have to provide a negative COVID-19 test, the cruise operator said in a blog here. It also plans to cancel the Sept. 4 "Disney Fantasy" sailing.

Disney’s cruise line had earlier said it did not insist on vaccinations, but the change in stance comes after the U.S. health regulator asked people at a high risk of severe COVID-19 illness to avoid cruises irrespective of vaccination status.

The Bahamas, a major hub for cruises, has also said it would not allow those ships to dock in the country unless all passengers 12 and older provide proof of vaccination.

Carnival Corp’s namesake cruise line said on Sunday it requires vaccination proof for all passengers aged 12 and above.

