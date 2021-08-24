Cancel
Webster, NY

BayTowne Wine & Spirits holds grand opening

monroecopost.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBayTowne Wine & Spirits has opened its doors in BayTowne Plaza, 1900 Empire Blvd., Webster, after over a year of planning. “When I decided to buy BayTowne Liquor in 2019, it was to create a customer-centric, easy-to-shop store where customers would discover an amazing variety of wines and spirits, regularly have access to educational tasting and experience great service from a knowledgeable staff,” owner John DiMarco II said.

www.monroecopost.com

Comments / 0

 

#Wine Tasting#Design#Food Drink#Baytowne Wine Spirits#Baytowne Liquor
