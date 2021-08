Shoe Carnival Inc. shares rose 1.2% in Wednesday premarket trading after the retailer reported second-quarter earnings and sales that beat consensus and gave an upbeat outlook. Record net income totaled $44.2 million, or $1.54 per share, up from $10.0 million, or 35 cents per share, last year. Sales were $332.2 million, also a record, up from $300.8 million last year. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of 81 cents and sales of $303.0 million. "This momentum has continued through the first three weeks of August, with comparable store sales increasing 23 percent and product margins increasing nearly 11 percentage...