Detroit's Akil Baddoo leading off on Tuesday

By Matt Lo
numberfire.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetroit Tigers outfielder Akil Baddoo is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Baddo will operate left field after Robbie Grossman was moved to right and Daz Cameron was sent to the bench. numberFire's models project Baddoo to score 11.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,000.

