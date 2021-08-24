Detroit's Akil Baddoo leading off on Tuesday

<p>The Toledo Mud Hens rallied in the ninth inning for a dramatic 9-8 win over the Indianapolis Indians on Sunday at Fifth Third Field. </p><p>Toledo sent seven batters to the plate in the last frame of Sunday afternoon’s game. The Mud Hens capitalized on Indianapolis reliever Tyler Bashlor’s fielding error to tie the game on a groundout from Ryan Kreidler. </p><p>But it was the Detroit Tigers’ rehabbing rookie Akil Baddoo who played hero for the Mud Hens. With two outs and the bases loaded, Baddoo slugged the ball to center field to drive in Christin Stewart for the winning run off of Bashlor (0-2). </p><p>The win secured the series victory for the Mud Hens (53-42). Indianapolis falls to 45-50 on the season. </p><p><strong>What happened:</strong> Indianapolis rallied from a five-run deficit. Across the fifth and sixth innings, Indianapolis scored eight runs, including a go-ahead, three-run homer from Michael Chavis. </p><p>Mud Hens reliever Wladimir Pinto pitched ⅔ of an inning and allowed four runs on two hits and two walks. Toledo relief pitcher Nolan Blackwood allowed Chavis’ sixth home run of the season with two outs in the sixth. </p><p>Indianapolis closed the gap in its three-run fifth by scoring two runs on an error and a walk. Jared Oliva drove in a third run to start Indianapolis’ three-run rally on a base hit.</p><p>Angel De Jesus made his second start of the season for Toledo. He pitched 2⅓ scoreless innings, registered five strikeouts, walked two, and hit a batter. De Jesus, Jason Foley, and Nivaldo Rodriguez held Indianapolis hitless for 4⅓ innings.</p><p>In the first inning, Riley Greene launched his first Triple-A homer, a two run shot, over the right-field wall. Greene extended Toledo’s lead in the second inning with a two-out, two-run single. </p><p>The Mud Hens tagged Indianapolis starter Cam Vieaux for five runs in two innings. Vieaux, in his second start of the series, struck out three and walked two.</p><p>Spencer Torkelson and Greene delivered back-to-back hits that drove in a run each. Torkelson drove in Brady Policelli on a two-out double, and Greene plated the Mud Hens first baseman on a single in the sixth. </p><p><strong>Game MVP:</strong> Greene was 3-for-5 with five RBIs, and he scored one run. </p><p><strong>He said it:</strong> “They're not surprised when they end up on top,” Mud Hens manager Tom Prince said of the walk-off win. “They expect the next guy to come up and have the big hit. They cheer for each other. They root for each other probably more than they do themselves.”</p><p><strong>Make note of it:</strong> Ryan Kreidler extended his hitting streak to six games with a base hit in the second inning. He’s 11-for-20 since his promotion to Triple-A, including two home runs and two doubles. </p><p>On Sunday, Kreidler was 2-for-4 with two singles.</p><p><strong>Comings and goings:</strong> Right handed reliever Alex Lange was recalled from Toledo to Detroit. Lange, who was on the Tigers’ taxi squad last season, was promoted in response to Wily Peralta being placed on the 10-day injured list.</p><p>Baddoo (seven-day IL, concussion) continued his major-league rehab assignment and started in left field for the Mud Hens. </p><p><strong>A look ahead:</strong> Monday is a scheduled day off for the Mud Hens. They begin a six-game series Tuesday against the St. Paul Saints. </p><p>The Saints (53-43) and Mud Hens are in the midst of a race for first place in the Triple-A East Midwest Division. With Toledo’s win and St. Paul’s loss on Sunday, the Mud Hens hold a ½-game lead.</p><link rel="stylesheet" href="https://814824ac51e64b4abcaa-cffb1f8b6941251295ee20eefbd7d321.ssl.cf2.rackcdn.com/css/pg/pg.common-v0003.css" />